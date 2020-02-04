Blues come back with a bang, beat Hurricanes 6-3

"The first game after a road trip is tough sometimes, but I liked the energy right away. I thought we were on top of it right away. So that was a good sign. ... I liked how we stayed on it (in the second) and just kept building and building. Honestly, I liked our third period. We gave up that goal and kind of a weak call on Steen. I thought our third was fine too."

In a wide open second period that included two goals by Schenn, Sanford scored on a wraparound goal and Colton Parayko uncorked a slapshot that probably had a lot of people wondering why they hadn't seen that more often as the Blues looked to snap out of a slump that had seen them lose five of their past six games.

The scoring started with a wraparound goal by the red-hot Sanford, who now has a point in a career-high six games. Sanford and the Blues celebrated when the puck went in, but there was no sign from the referees. They went to the video which clearly showed the puck going in before being kicked out by goalie Petr Mrazek.

Sanford said the coaching staff had told the team after the first period that Mrazek was overcommitting to the right, and so they should consider the wraparound.