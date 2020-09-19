Blues' contract talks with Pietrangelo hit stalemate

With the start of NHL free agency looming a few weeks away on Oct. 9, talks between the Blues and captain and unrestricted free agent Alex Pietrangelo have apparently broken off.

The news was first reported by TSN in Canada.

"Contract talks haven't gone the way both sides were hoping and, unless something changes, it's in the best interests for everyone to see what the market looks like on October 9th," Pietrangelo said in a text to the Post-Dispatch, echoing comments he made to other news outfits.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong declined to comment.

There is always the potential for something to change, and in this case, it could happen quickly. But at the moment, the chances of the Blues star defenseman and team leader returning are shakier than they have ever been.

Pietrangelo's comments are the first either side has made about the status of the discussions. Both Armstrong and Pietrangelo said from the start of last season they would not comment on the status of the contract talks during the process. When the Blues season ended, both parties talked of wanting to get a deal done and having optimism it would happen.