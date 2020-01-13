Blues control second period, take 3-1 lead over Ducks

With a frenetic second period that saw them launch a season-high 23 shots on goal, the Blues scored twice to take a 3-1 lead over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at Enterprise Center.

Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz scored as the Blues stretched their lead and controlled the puck for long stretches. The Blues are 19-0-5 when they lead going into the third period.

Bozak started the scoring in the second, but it was Robert Thomas who made it happen. He twice kept the Ducks from clearing the puck out of their zone. The last time, he took the puck from Anaheim's Max Comtois and fed Mackenzie MacEachern, who slid it over to a waiting Bozak for his 11th goal of the season.

The teams were playing four-on-four hockey after unsportsmanlike penalties on David Perron and Josh Manson. With 15 seconds to go in the penalties, Manson had company when Max Jones was called for hooking. The visit didn't last long, as seven seconds into the power play, Schwartz scored. Ryan O'Reilly won a faceoff, Alex Pietrangelo controlled the puck, passed across ice to Brayden Schenn, who fed it back across the ice to Schwartz, who snuck in at the back post and tipped it in for his 16th goal of the season.

After that, the Blues just seemed to always have the puck, working it around, keeping it in, and pounding shot after shot.