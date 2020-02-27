Blues could be going with 11 forwards, 7 defensemen against Isles

The Blues haven’t gone with an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup all season. But it looks like that’s where they’re headed tonight against the New York Islanders.
“I might,” coach Craig Berube said. “I like Bortz (Robert Bortuzzo) on the penalty kill for sure and just want some physicality in there.”
Bortuzzo has been the odd man out on defense since the Blues acquired Marco Scandella from Montreal on Feb. 18, sitting out three of four games. (The only one of the four he played in, Feb. 21 in Dallas, came when Alex Pietrangelo was scratched because of sickness.)
So Bortuzzo is in line to be the seventh defensemen, and it looks like Sammy Blais will be the forward who sits. Berube said Blais would be “a game-time decision.”
Blais was shaken up in the Chicago game Tuesday and played only two shifts in the third period of that wild 6-5 victory. But if he’s injured, it didn’t show during Thursday’s morning skate at Enterprise Center. He stayed on the ice very late after practice — a time when scratches and players working their way back from injury get some work in.
In fact, he and Vladimir Tarasenko were the last two Blues on the ice.
Half of Berube’s comment on the possible 11-7 alignment is confusing, because Blais is perhaps the team’s most physical forward. But Bortuzzo undoubtedly is one of the team’s top penalty killers. And there’s no doubt Berube has a burr in his saddle over the team’s PK work lately, including three power-play goals allowed against the Blackhawks.
“We’ve taken the most penalties in the last eight games in the league, (in terms of) two-minute minors,” Berube said. “That’s something we’ve got to get better at. We can’t keep going to the penalty box as much as we are.
“It’s things like that we keep trying to improve and get better at so when we go to the playoffs we’re dialed right in and we’re firing on all cylinders.”
And it’s not just one type of penalty that’s plaguing the team lately.
“There’s a lot of bench minors (for too many man on the ice), there’s slashings, there’s trippings, hookings, holdings,” Berube said. “There’s all kinds.”
Blais has been assessed a minor penalty in two of the last three games, but was not among the four Blues penalized against Chicago.
The Blues used the 11-forward, seven-defensemen alignment three times last season:
• In Game 5 of last season, Oct. 14 against Anaheim, with Mike Yeo still head coach.
• On Jan. 7 in Philadelphia in what was Jordan Binnington’s first NHL start.
• And Jan. 17 in Boston.
The Blues lost the Anaheim and Boston games, but shut out Philadelphia.
MIRROR IMAGES
To say it’s been a while since the Blues and Islanders tangled would be understatement. So much so that Alex Pietrangelo said it seemed like “three seasons ago” that the teams last met.
Well, it was the day before the Blues’ White House visit, so yeah, it was a while back. The Blues controlled most of that first meeting, leading 2-0 in the third period with the game winding down.
But the Isles scored twice in the final 5½ minutes including a goal by Matthew Barzal with just 26.5 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. That goal deflected in off the stick of Alexander Steen. Devon Toews then scored the game winner at the 1:13 mark of OT.
“I can tell you this: We remember how hard (that game) was,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “(The Blues) play hard, they’re on you, they have a physical element, they have a speed element. They got obviously a good power play, good special teams.
“They’re good in a lot of areas of the game, so you have to be prepared, you have to be committed if you’re gonna have any chance to beat the Blues. Especially at home.”
Pietrangelo said playing the Islanders is like looking in the mirror because both teams approach the game in similar fashion.
“Both (teams) like to play in the offensive zone,” Pietrangelo said. “Both like to control the pace of the game, control the puck. So it’s gonna be a battle of forechecks and offensive zone time. Both teams want to play the same way. They’re physical, we’re physical.
“We know what they’re about. We know that they’re in the thick of the playoff hunt. They’re gonna be playing for that, playing to be on the top of that division. They played us hard the last time we were in there, we’re gonna expect that same thing tonight.”
NEW FACE FOR ISLES
With a goal and a fight in his Islanders debut Tuesday against the New York Rangers, forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau came within an assist of a Gordie Howe hat trick. That’s called setting the bar high.
“It’s not always gonna go this way,” Pageau said. “I can’t guarantee the team goals and points and fights or hits every game, but I can guarantee that I’m gonna bring it every day. That’s my mentality."
Pageau was acquired by the Islanders on Monday from Ottawa, so he has gone from an also-ran to one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in one fell swoop.
“When you’re at the bottom of the standings a few years in a row, it’s kind of depressing,” Pageau said. “You always try to find something to motivate you. But now I don’t think we need the motivation; we’re right in the mix. We want to stay in the playoff (picture).
“That’s your goal when you start the year. When you go through the summer, you have one goal, go back and make the playoff. And once you’re in there you never know what’s gonna happen.
“I think St. Louis is a good example of it. Last year they didn’t have anything, then right in the mix and they end up winning the Cup. So I think that’s gonna be our goal, just to make the playoff and go from there.”
Pageau, who has 25 goals this season, has had pretty good success against the Blues over his career, with four goals and an assist in eight games against them.
BLUES LINEUP
Forwards:
Schwartz-O’Reilly-Schenn
Sanford-Thomas-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Kyrou
Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen:
Gunnarsoon-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Bortuzzo
Goalie:
Binnington
ISLANDERS PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards:
Lee-Barzal-Eberle
Beauvillier-Nelson-Brassard
Dal Colle-Pageau-Bailey
Johnston-Koivula-Komarov
Defensemen:
Leddy-Pulock
Toews-Mayfield
Dobson-Boychuk
Goalie:
Greiss
BLUE NOTES
• Greiss was pulled in his last start, Feb. 13 in Nashville, after allowing three goals in 13:33. But it’s no surprise he’s starting against St. Louis tonight. Over his career, he’s 7-2-1 against the Blues with a 2.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924. He was in goal for the Islanders’ 3-2 overtime win against the Blues on Oct. 14, stopping 21 of 23 shots.
• Tarasenko skated with the team again during the morning skate; so did Oskar Sundqvist, who had skipped the three previous morning skates as he manages a lower-body issue.
• Since the start of their five-game winning streak, the Blues have allowed an average of only 22.6 shots on goal per game, the lowest in the league over that span.