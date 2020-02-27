Blues could be going with 11 forwards, 7 defensemen against Isles

The Blues haven’t gone with an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup all season. But it looks like that’s where they’re headed tonight against the New York Islanders.

“I might,” coach Craig Berube said. “I like Bortz (Robert Bortuzzo) on the penalty kill for sure and just want some physicality in there.”

Bortuzzo has been the odd man out on defense since the Blues acquired Marco Scandella from Montreal on Feb. 18, sitting out three of four games. (The only one of the four he played in, Feb. 21 in Dallas, came when Alex Pietrangelo was scratched because of sickness.)

So Bortuzzo is in line to be the seventh defensemen, and it looks like Sammy Blais will be the forward who sits. Berube said Blais would be “a game-time decision.”

Blais was shaken up in the Chicago game Tuesday and played only two shifts in the third period of that wild 6-5 victory. But if he’s injured, it didn’t show during Thursday’s morning skate at Enterprise Center. He stayed on the ice very late after practice — a time when scratches and players working their way back from injury get some work in.

In fact, he and Vladimir Tarasenko were the last two Blues on the ice.