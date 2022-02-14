Blues could put Brown back in the lineup for trip back to Ottawa

Logan Brown, who the Blues acquired from Ottawa in training camp, could be back in the lineup against the Senators on Tuesday.

Brown has been a healthy scratch the past five games, but in practice on Monday he alternated in on the third line, skating in Ivan Barbashev’s spot at center.

“It’s considered,” coach Craig Berube said. “We’ll see what happens. We haven’t really made the decision on that. We’ll see about that. I’m not sure yet.”

Ottawa chose Brown with the 11th pick in the 2016 draft, but he never stuck in the lineup there, scoring just one goal in 30 games spread out over four seasons. He saw more action with Ottawa's Belleville farm team, appearing in 82 games over three seasons. Prior to this season, needing to get under the salary cap, the Blues traded forward Zach Sanford and a conditional fourth-round draft pick to Ottawa for Brown. (The Senators get the pick if Brown appears in 30 games with the Blues; he's at 17.)

Defenseman Marco Scandella didn’t practice with the Blues on Monday before their trip to Ottawa to start a four-game trip, but Berube said he would make the trip.

Defenseman Scott Perunovich, who is on injured reserve until at least after the Blues’ game Thursday, is not making the trip, which would mean the soonest he would play is Feb. 25 against Buffalo, though the Blues have the option of sending him to Springfield on a conditioning assignment. Perunovich hasn’t played since Jan. 15 and just once since Jan. 5.

Scandella missed the Chicago game with a lower-body injury. He hasn’t skated with the team since the New Jersey game Thursday.

The Blues will be playing in essentially an empty building Tuesday in Ottawa, with just 500 people allowed in. The province of Ontario is increasing the capacity to 50 percent Thursday, so there will be more fans present when the Senators face Toronto on Saturday.

“We’re going to have to generate our own emotion and energy, to be sure,” Berube said. “With no fans, it’s something we've got deal with and think about.”

On the Blues’ most recent trip to Canada, to face Vancouver and Calgary, they played to crowds of about 9,000, half capacity in those buildings.

The lines and pairings were essentially unchanged in practice:

Forwards

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Schenn-O’Reilly-Kyrou

Saad-Barbashev/Brown-Perron

Kostin-Joshua-Sundqvist

Bozak

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Walman-Bortuzzo

Goalies

Husso

Binnington

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.