Blues defenseman Gunnarsson announces his retirement

Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, who will live forever in Blues lore because of his overtime goal in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final with Boston, announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday.

Gunnarsson was one of the longest-serving members of the Blues, joining the team (along with a draft pick that became goalie Ville Husso) on June 28, 2014 in a trade with Toronto for Roman Polak. In his seven seasons in St. Louis, Gunnarsson appeared in 325 games (22nd most in team history), with 15 goals and 37 assists. He also played in 61 postseason games, with one goal and five assists.

But what a goal it was. After hitting the crossbar in the third period, Gunnarsson told coach Craig Berube - in the bathroom at TD Garden in Boston - that he just needed another chance and he would come through. He did, scoring the goal on a shot from the blueline on a delayed penalty that gave the Blues their first-ever win in a Stanley Cup Final. The team went on to win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

"Carl is the consummate professional and has been a great player for the Blues for the past seven seasons," Blues GM Doug Armstrong said in a statement. "From his legendary goal in Game 2 of the finals to his numerous contributions to the St. Louis community, he will continue to be a shining example for current and future Blues."