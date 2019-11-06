The Blues won their sixth game in a row, a 5-2 win over the Oilers in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday night but may have lost forward Alexander Steen in the process.
Steen left the ice late in the second period after colliding with Edmonton's Alex Chiasson during a penalty kill and was helped to the dressing room putting no weight on his left leg. He did not return for the third period and coach Craig Berube said there was no update and he'll be re-evaluated on Thursday, which is a scheduled off day for the team.
After the game, the Blues announced that they had traded wing Robby Fabbri to Detroit for wing Jacob de la Rose.
The game was closer than the score indicated. The Blues scored two empty-net goals, one by Tyler Bozak and one by Ivan Barbashev, in the final minute to make it look like more than the one-goal game it was. Edmonton had a power-play with 2:28 to go after a delay-of-game penalty on Brayden Schenn, and then pulled goalie Mike Smith for a two-man advantage. But with 59 seconds to play, Bozak threw the puck down the ice on a clearance that was going wide but then made a turn to the right and went into the net. Twenty-six seconds later, with the net still empty and Schenn still in the box, Barbashev got his first goal of the season.
"He put some English on it," Berube said of the Bozak goal. "He's a good golfer so it could have been a little bit of a golf shot."
The win ended a string of three straight overtime wins for the Blues and five straight one-goal games. The Blues have won eight of their past nine games.
Alex Pietrangelo was originally credited with a goal in the first period, but on further review, it was given to Schwartz, who tipped the shot in front of the net.
But in the second period, on the Blues' second power play of the night, Pietrangelo took a sweet backhand pass from Ryan O'Reilly from along the boards into the high slot, and he drilled it past Mike Smith. It's the sixth goal of the season for Pietrangelo, who is third on the team in goals behind Brayden Schenn and David Perron.
It's the fourth time in the past eight games the Blues have had multiple power-play goals in one game. In the other four games, they don't have a power-play goal.
Later in the period, Robert Thomas, whose problem of late has been a hesitancy to take shots, took one and beat Smith at the far post to take the lead to two goals. It's the first time the Blues have had a two-goal lead since the Detroit game, which started their current five-game win streak.
Edmonton cut the lead to 3-2 on a goal by Zack Kassian with 8:58 to play, and after that, the pressure was higher on the Blues and goalie Jake Allen, who faced 15 shots in the third and stopped 32 of 34 shots in the game.
"He had a really strong game," Berube said. "They made a push in the third, he made some good saves. He was really solid. He just hasn't played a whole lot to be honest with you. When you're not playing and in a rhythm, it's hard. He's got wins the past two games."
Schwartz got the first goal for the Blues, his second in as many games, just 18 seconds into a power play after Tomas Jurco was called for tripping. Pietrangelo took a shot from outside that hit Schwartz on the way in. Perron also assisted on the play. It was the third goal for the season and the first time he had goals in back-to-back games since the end of the 17-18 season.
That goal evened the score and came 3:16 after Edmonton had taken a 1-0 lead on a goal by Connor McDavid. It was the eighth goal of the season for McDavid, whose shot from outside may have caught Jake Allen by surprise. Leon Draisaitl and goalie Smith had assists on the goal. Thomas was in the box for holding.