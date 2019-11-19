When players leave a Stanley Cup champion in the offseason for another team, usually they receive their championship ring on their first trip in to their former championship city.
The norm is they’re simply handed the ring by a team official maybe after the morning skate and out of the public eye.
But for hometown hero Pat Maroon, the Blues are going well beyond that. Now with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the pride of Oakville will receive his Cup ring in a pregame ceremony tonight just prior to the Lightning-Blues contest at Enterprise Center.
For those Pat Maroon fans heading to tonight’s 7 p.m. contest, you might want to show up early if you want to see him get his ring.
“When Doug (Armstrong) called me a couple days ago, told me what was going on, it’s an honor to have him present it before the puck drop,” Maroon said. “So I’m really excited.”
The returning members of the Blues received their rings at a team banquet two days before the start of the regular season. Maroon, who signed with the Lightning as a free agent during the offseason, was busy doing his thing with Tampa Bay by then and did not attend.
So he can’t wait to see the bling.
“Excited obviously to see the ring,” Maroon said. “It’s been too long. I’ve been waiting for too long. It’s gonna be cool. It’s gonna be an emotional night. It’s gonna be a fun night and obviously a lot of friends and family in the stands tonight to watch.”
Maroon spent last night with family and friends, so he didn’t see his now-former Blues teammates until Tuesday morning at Enterprise.
“It’s good to catch up with all those guys this morning,” Maroon said, following Tampa Bay’s morning skate. “Those are always my good friends over there, miss those guys over there. They’re good friends of mine and will continue to be good friends of mine.
“We have memories that will last a lifetime together and we’re always gonna get together.”
Maroon is an emotional player and person, so he might get a little moisture in the eyes when he gets his ring before a sellout crowd at Enterprise.
“You know what, I hope he does,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “I think emotions are great. When they come out, it shows you that they care.
"I just hope _ actually I know _ the fans in St. Louis adore him. They may not be cheering for him as much when the puck drops, but everybody here knows what he meant to that team. And I’m sure he’s gonna get a great ovation.”
HIGH-POWERED LIGHTNING
For a Blues team that has hit a lull in scoring, the biggest challenge tonight is keeping a lid on a Tampa Bay team that leads the NHL in scoring _ averaging 3.71 goals per game.
“You gotta get in the way of ‘em,” coach Craig Berube said. “They've got good speed and skill. And if you don’t get in the way and you’re not committed to checking out there when they have the puck, they’re probably gonna do some damage.
“We already talked to the team about being tight tonight, checking and being physical on ‘em. That’s how you slow ‘em down. You gotta be committed to doing that out there.
"It’s really important with the puck that you’re not turning it over in certain areas because they’re gonna take advantage of that.”
Conversely, the Lightning have been much more vulnerable on defense so far this season, allowing 3.47 goals per game which ranks 25th. As such Berube says the Blues see some areas they may be able to attack successfully against Tampa.
“There’s areas; there’s areas in every team,” Berube said. “They’re trying to adjust a little bit and maybe play a little differently than they did last year. And maybe they’re not quite as 'on page' with that. But that’s what I think they’re trying to do.”
ENERGY CONSERVATION
Always in tune with his team’s energy level, Berube decided in consultation with team leaders not to have an optional skate Tuesday morning at Enterprise.
“We make decisions on the energy level and what our team needs,” Berube said. “We decided to stay off the ice today. If you make it optional, 10 guys will go out _ maybe more. So we just make decisions like that, keep guys off the ice today and save the energy for tonight.”
Actually, the Blues have had a lot more than 10 guys on the ice for their recent optional skates. Usually, every forward, both goalies, and three of the team’s seven defensemen have practiced in such situations. (The missing D-men have been the guys averaging 20 minutes-plus per game: Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko, Jay Bouwmeester and Justin Faulk.)
On Tuesday morning, only goalie Jake Allen, defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, forward Jacob de la Rose and tryout veterans Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn were on the ice. None of whom are playing Tuesday night.
DECISION NEAR ON PTOs
Speaking of Brouwer and McGinn, the Blues are nearing decision time in terms of whether they sign one, both or neither of the veterans. Under terms of the PTO, or professional tryout, teams basically have 10 days to decide whether to sign a player to a standard contract or cut ties.
(Tryout players can opt to stay around for longer than 10 days, but if they do so, they’re responsible for their own living expenses _ not the team.)
As of Tuesday, McGinn had been with the Blues for nine days, and Brouwer for eight.
“It’s not entirely up to the coaches,” Berube said. “It’s obviously up to the management, Doug Armstrong. We got a good look at these guys and (can) see what their pace is and things like that. Which is important.
“But it’s just what we think we need down the stretch. If something else happened, injury-wise. What type of player do we want? They’re a little bit the same, but they’re different in their own right. Brouwer’s been here before, we know that.
“We’re gonna have to discuss it and see if it’s worth keeping one or two of ‘em. Or what we think we need.”
BLUES' PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards:
Schwartz-Schenn-Bozak
Blais-O’Reilly-Perron
Sanford-Thomas-Sundqvist
MacEachern-Barbashev-Kostin
Defensemen:
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie:
Binnington
TAMPA BAY PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Johnson-Point-Kucherov
Palat-Stamkos-Verhaeghe
Killorn-Cirelli-Joseph
Maroon-Paquette-Gourde
Defensemen
Hedman-Shattenkirk
McDonagh-Cernak
Sergachev-Schenn
Goalie
Vasilevskiy