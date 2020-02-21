Blues dominate Dallas as they win third in a row, 5-1

Parayko's goal in the third period sealed the win and gave him a three-point night with a goal and two assists. Parayko has seven goals on the season, with five of them coming since the start of February.

Jake Allen was in goal for the Blues and stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced. It was the third straight game in which the Blues didn't allow more than nine shots in any period.

Kyrou, who has elevated his play in the past three games, got a partial breakaway after a takeaway by Robert Thomas, made a nice move and got open to score his third goal of the season 2:24 into the second.

About 2 1/2 minutes later, Schwartz scored his 20th goal of the season as they pounced on another turnover and Ryan O'Reilly fed Schwartz for the goal. The Blues now have three players with 20 or more goals: Schwartz, Perron (24) and Brayden Schenn (20). After that goal, Dallas pulled goalie Ben Bishop from the game and replaced him with Anton Khudobin.

The Blues made it a little tougher on themselves by putting Dallas on the power play four times in the second but they killed them all off, allowing just four shots in eight minutes.