Blues face a tough foe in Carolina, which is the kind they usually beat

Blues center Logan Brown accentuates the positive when he talks about why the Blues do well against good teams and not-so-well against bad teams. They must be good to beat good teams.

“I think we just a good team,” he said. “We get up for those games and you always want to compare yourself against the best, so it will be another good challenge for us tonight.”

The on-again, off-again Blues face Carolina on Saturday night at Enterprise Center, trying to break out of a maddening stretch where they are 1-2-2 in their past five and 3-5-3 in March. The Blues are inconsistent enough that it will take more than one good game for them to be out of it. The Blues looked good against Washington on Tuesday, much less so against Philadelphia.

But, since Carolina is a good team, with the third best record in the league, the Blues have a good chance to look like world-beaters again.

“You gotta be ready to work, for sure,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “Very hard working team. Puck pressure everywhere. They’ve obviously been real good for a couple of year now so it will be a hard game. We played them well there though in Carolina, it was a close game. We lost it late, but you definitely got to skate and win your puck battles. There’s not going to be a lot of clean plays out there. You’ve got to be willing to chip and chase and go to work.”

Carolina plays the kind of offense that makes their defense look good.

“They’re not in their end very often,” Berube said. “They pressure the puck so hard in the offensive zone and they reload and their D are down on walls. You don’t get out of your zone a lot. I don’t believe they’re in their end that much.

“They’re really good at getting above pucks and reloading, that activates their D to be tight down walls. We we got to get to the offensive zone but we got to make sure we’re getting the puck out of our zone with people skating and supporting and they’ll get into the offensive zone to go to work and try to get some opportunities. You got to get pucks behind them.”

Ville Husso will be in goal for the Blues, facing Antti Raanta in another battle of Finnish goalies. Husso beat Juuse Saros of Nashville in another battle of Finnish netminders on March 12. He also faced another Finn when Joonas Korpisalo came off the bench for Columbus on March 19 to replace an injured Elvis Merzlikins.

The Blues have no new injuries, so other than Torey Krug and Tyler Bozak, everyone should be on hand for the game. The Blues had an optional skate on Saturday morning, but this was how they lined up on Friday in practice:

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Walker-Brown-Toropchenko

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Hurricanes projected lineup

Forwards

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Vincent Trocheck -- Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Max Domi -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Derek Stepan

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin -- Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Ethan Bear -- Ian Cole

Goalie

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Jordan Martinook (lower body)

Follow the bouncing Cole

Blues' 2007 first round draft pick Ian Cole is back in town with Carolina. The Hurricanes are the fifth team Cole is with since he was traded away in 2015 for Robert Bortuzzo. In that time, Bortuzzo has been with one team and Cole has gotten around.

If you've forgotten the many stops Cole has made, here, from hockey-reference.com, is where Cole has been and how he got there.

March 2, 2015: Traded by the St. Louis Blues to the Pittsburgh Penguins for 7th round draft pick in 2016 (Filip Helt) and Robert Bortuzzo.

February 23, 2018: Traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins with 1st round draft pick in 2018 , 3rd round draft pick in 2019 and Filip Gustavsson to the Ottawa Senators for 3rd round draft pick in 2018 , Derick Brassard and Vincent Dunn.

February 26, 2018: Traded by the Ottawa Senators to the Columbus Blue Jackets for 3rd round draft pick in 2020 and Nick Moutrey.

July 1, 2018: Signed as a Free Agent with the Colorado Avalanche.

January 19, 2021: Traded by the Colorado Avalanche to the Minnesota Wild for Greg Pateryn.

July 28, 2021: Signed as a Free Agent with the Carolina Hurricanes.

