Subscribe now
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) drops to his knees as he shoots and scores during the first period of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

The Blues came out flying after banner-raising ceremony, taking a quick 2-0 lead on Washington, and then came back to earth and lost 3-2 in overtime on a goal by Jakub Vrana at Enterprise Center.

Washington tied the game with 7:32 to go in the second on a power play goal by Dmitry Orlov that hit the stick of Alexander Steen and then fluttered its way over the shoulder of a frustrated Jordan Binnington. 

The Blues scored just 53 seconds into their season on a goal by Sammy Blais, who finished off a pass from David Perron. Then Alex Pietrangelo made it 2-0 on a power-play goal, hitting a one-timer off a pass from new defensive partner Justin Faulk.

Alex Ovechkin scored with 4:23 to go in the period to get the Caps on the board.

After a brief flurry of chances The second period was all about the Capitals, who at one point had 14 consecutive shots on goal and outshot the Blues 15-8. 

Letting two-goal leads getaway was an early hallmark of last season. The difference between early in the season and late was that later in the season, when they lost a two-goal lead, they would come back to win. Early on, they didn't.

It hasn't been a great night on the faceoff dot for the Blues, who are at 45 percent after two periods, though that's an improvement since they were at 29 percent after the first period.

Tags

View comments