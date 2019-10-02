The Blues came out flying after banner-raising ceremony, taking a quick 2-0 lead on Washington, and then came back to earth and lost 3-2 in overtime on a goal by Jakub Vrana at Enterprise Center.
Washington tied the game with 7:32 to go in the second on a power play goal by Dmitry Orlov that hit the stick of Alexander Steen and then fluttered its way over the shoulder of a frustrated Jordan Binnington.
The Blues scored just 53 seconds into their season on a goal by Sammy Blais, who finished off a pass from David Perron. Then Alex Pietrangelo made it 2-0 on a power-play goal, hitting a one-timer off a pass from new defensive partner Justin Faulk.
Alex Ovechkin scored with 4:23 to go in the period to get the Caps on the board.
After a brief flurry of chances The second period was all about the Capitals, who at one point had 14 consecutive shots on goal and outshot the Blues 15-8.
Letting two-goal leads getaway was an early hallmark of last season. The difference between early in the season and late was that later in the season, when they lost a two-goal lead, they would come back to win. Early on, they didn't.
It hasn't been a great night on the faceoff dot for the Blues, who are at 45 percent after two periods, though that's an improvement since they were at 29 percent after the first period.
Banner raised, Stanley Cup comes home
The St. Louis Blues raise their Stanley Cup championship banner before opening the season against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) continues to fight for the puck against Washington Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (34) and Washington Capitals right wing Richard Panik (14) during the first period of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (9) celebrates his goal during the first period of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Blues open season against Capitals
St. Louis Blues Jaden Schwartz works under pressure from Washington Capitals Nick Jensen as he looks to shoot in the second period against goalie Braden Holtby on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
The St. Louis Blues stand arm and arm as they raise their Stanley Cup championship banner for their 2018-2019 season before the start of the season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
The Stanley Cup sits on display while the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup championship banner for the 2018-2019 season is raised before the start of the season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo (27) skates around with the Stanley Cup before the start of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
Blues open season against Capitals
St. Louis Blues Tyler Bozak, center, is called for tripping Washington Capitals Jonas Siegenthaler in the second period on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) skates around with the Stanley Cup before the start of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Blues open season against Capitals
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington keeps eyes on the puck, pursued by Washington Capitals T. J. Oshie in the second period on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
Blues open season against Capitals
The Blues' Robby Fabbri (second from left) mixes it up with Washington's Radko Gudas in the second period on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Enterprise Center. (Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) drops to his knees as he shoots and scores during the first period of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
Fans erupt as St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) celebrates his goal during the first period of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Blues open season against Capitals
St. Louis Blues Sammy Blais pursues Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin as Martin Fehervary, left, joins in during the second period on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) gains control of the puck during the first period of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
]Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) stops a shot by St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the first period of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals
