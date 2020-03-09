Blues fall to Florida 2-1 in quick stop at home

For the third time in four games, the Blues held an opponent to two goals or less, but this time, they couldn't turn it into a win as their offense came up short.

Showing the effects of three games in four nights and unplanned set of back-to-backs, the Blues were a step slow and out of kilter all night. An early third period goal for Florida gave them a 2-1 win over the Blues, who could fall out of first place in the Central Division with a win by Colorado tonight in Los Angeles. The Blues have been the No. 1 team in the Western Conference since Dec. 14.

"These are games we can win," goalie Jordan Binnington said. "We're better than that."

"We had a lot of opportunities to score," coach Craig Berube said. "They did a good job with their sticks, blocking shots, they blocked 23 shots. Back-to-back games, I didn't think we had a ton of jump."

The Blues will be back on a plane on Tuesday to fly to Anaheim for the game that was postponed when Jay Bouwmeester had his heart episode. Then they'll be back in St. Louis for a game on Friday.