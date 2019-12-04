The Blues saw their 10-game point streak in road games come to an end with a 3-0 loss to the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
It was a fitting bookend to the game that marked their previous loss, a 3-0 loss to the Bruins in Boston on Oct. 26. It's the only other time the Blues have been shutout this season.
The Blues were 8-0-2 in the past 10 road games. They also had their four-game win streak snapped. It was the Blues' sixth game in 10 days -- they were 4-1-1 -- and now have two days off before playing Toronto on Saturday at Enterprise Center.
“We know we’ve got better," goalie Jordan Binnington said. "It’s not a good feeling... We’re all right. We’re doing well, but we don’t like this. Every game is huge, every point is huge. We’ll get back to work.”
It looked the Blues had scored with 5:43 to go in the third on a shot by Brayden Schenn just after the Blues had pulled Jordan Binnington in a desperation comeback attempt, but the goal was immediately waved off by referee Wes McCauley for goalie interference. The Blues challenged the play, claiming that Jaden Schwartz was pushed into Tristan Jarry, but the challenge was over-ruled and the Blues got a bench minor.
The Blues had plenty of scoring chances in the second period when they were down 1-0 and looked like they were going to tie the game several times, but couldn't get the puck past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry. Pittsburgh scored with 39 seconds to go in the period, to go along with the goal they scored 39 seconds into the game before adding another goal in the third period.
The Blues had 14 shots on goal and some excellent chances in the period, but Jarry kept making the saves. After a first period where the Blues came out slowly, they were on the attack in the second.
They almost got into the third only one goal down, but with 39.1 seconds to go in the period, Stefan Noesen plucked a shot by Jared McCann out of the air right in front of Binnington and then moved it to his forehand and put it in for a goal in his first game with the Penguins.
The Blues had two power plays in the second and one that started in the second and ended in the third but couldn't score. For the game, the Blues were 0 for 4 on the power play. The Penguins were 0 for 5.
The Penguins had two power plays in the second and couldn't score.
The Blues are chasing their franchise-record tying 11th game in a row with a point. The last time they lost on the road is also the last time they lost on the road, at Boston on Oct. 26.
Pittsburgh's first goal came just 39 seconds into the game when Teddy Blueger tipped in a shot by Marcus Pettersson. Binnington was helpless on the play.
The Penguins jumped out to a quick start overall against the Blues, controlling the first seven minutes of the game, but after Jake Guentzel was called for hooking and gave the Blues a power play, the Blues got going. The Blues had three shots on goal in the two minutes and had the puck in the zone almost the entire time, but couldn't score.
The Penguins outshot the Blues 15-9 in the period.
It was a bad start for the Blues on faceoffs, as the Penguins won 13 of 18 draws.
The Penguins got their final goal 4:59 into the third when a turnover by Tyler Bozak led to a breakaway by Alex Galchenyuk who scored.