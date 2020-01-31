Blues fight back to get even, but fall to Oilers 4-2

The Blues came back from a 2-0 deficit after a sleepy first period to pull even with the Oilers early in the third period, but it was the Oilers who got the next goal and went on to beat the Blues 4-2 on Friday night in Edmonton, Alberta.

Forward Robert Thomas had gotten the Blues even 2:12 into the third, not long after he had put a shot off the post. This time, he swatted in a shot from in front of the goal off a pass from Tyler Bozak for his ninth goal of the season.

Just 2:01 later, Edmonton regained the lead. The Blues had the puck in the Edmonton end but the Oilers got it out of the zone and when Justin Faulk came across the ice to defend, it left both defensemen on that side and Leon Draisaitl alone on the right, where Kailer Yamamoto threaded a perfect pass to him and he scored his second goal of the night. Draisaitl has 29 goals this season and took over the lead league in points with 79.

"You can't have two D on one guy," coach Craig Berube said. "It's just a mistake. He made a great shot. Both his goals were gimmes by us. ... Faulk should stay on his side and let (Alex Pietrangelo) just accept the rush."