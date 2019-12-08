Subscribe now!
Blues take on Penguins at home

St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford looks to pass during the Blues 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

Zach Sanford, who missed the final two periods on Saturday night with an upper-body injury, didn't skate with the Blues at practice on Sunday and probably won't play on Tuesday against Buffalo.

Just who will is still unclear. Neither Oskar Sundqvist nor Alexander Steen practiced with the team on Sunday, and Austin Poganski was sent back to San Antonio on Sunday morning. That left the Blues with only 11 forwards.

"We'll get somebody up here," coach Craig Berube said. 

The most likely candidate, with the team looking for an offensive boost at the moment, is Jordan Kyrou, who has been making good progress in San Antonio. The Rampage play in Toronto on Sunday afternoon, so it would be easy enough for Kyrou, or someone else, to play there, stay over and drive to Buffalo -- it's not far -- and join the team there when they arrive on Monday afternoon.

As for Sanford, Berube said: "He couldn't go out today. Right now, he's probably not available. We'll see. We'll see how he does tomorrow."

And about Sundqvist and Steen he said: "They are probably going to go on the trip just so they can skate with us. We're going to skate them tomorrow then they'll skate with the team Tuesday in Buffalo."

The Blues had a function with season ticket holders, so they practiced on Sunday. The team -- other than injured players -- won't practice on Monday before the team heads to Buffalo for a quick one-game trip.

Tags

View comments