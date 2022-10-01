Blues game day: Another crack for the Thomas line in Kansas City game

The Blues take an undefeated record across the state to face Dallas in Independence, Missouri, at 7 p.m. No TV or stream of the game, but there is radio, with Chris Kerber joined by John Kelly while Joey Vitale gets the night off.

It will be the second time out for Robert Thomas, Vladimir Tarasenko and Pavel Buchevich. The top defensive pairing of Nick Leddy and Colton Parayko are also on the trip. Joel Hofer is expected to go the full 60 minutes in goal, with Vadim Zherenko along in case.

The Thomas line made its season debut on Thursday against Columbus at Enterprise Center, and got off to a slow start but gradually picked up speed.

“It’s one game and I take exhibition games with a grain of salt a little bit for guys like that,” Berube said. “That’s a line that was very good last year, produced for us, so we’ll see. I think next week you’ll see a little more of where they’re at.”

On defense, it looks like a seventh defensemen showdown, with Calle Rosen, Matthew Kessel and Tyler Tucker all on the trip. All are candidates for the spot that is expected to open up because of injuries to Perunovich and Marco Scandella.

After not skating on Friday because of an eye ailment, Buchnevich was back on the ice Saturday morning and is good to go. The Blues had Klim Kostin join the game Saturday morning just in case, but he won’t be needed.

No updates on Scott Perunovich or any other injured players. Martin Frk, who has been out since the second game, continues to skate with the team but isn’t practicing. He said he can’t skate all out yet.

The lines and pairings:

Forwards

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Barbashev-Leivo

Bitten-Brown-Bolduc

Highmore-Alexandrov-Angello

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Rosen-Kessel

Bortuzzo-Tucker

Goalies

Hofer

Zherenko

Personnel file

The Blues assigned seven players to Springfield on Saturday: forwards Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Guy, Mathias Laferriere, Hugh McGing and Dylan McLaughlin and defensemen Griffin Luce and Brady Lyle.

The Blues have also placed defensemen Steven Santini and Luke Witkowski and forward Nathan Todd on waivers. They have to pass through waivers before they can be sent to Springfield, and while this doesn't mean it's imminently going to happen, it's the first step for that.

Springfield opens camp on Monday and it’s possible other players will be sent down on Sunday, which is expected to be an off day for the team. The Blues are down to 37 healthy players in camp: 21 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goalies.

“Springfield’s opening up,” Berube said, “but we’ll decide what we’re doing with our group, whether guys are going or staying or what. There are some guys who are playing tonight and we’re going to look at them again.”