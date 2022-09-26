Blues game day: Another young group for game in Dallas; Greiss to make debut in goal

The Blues will be in Dallas tonight for their second preseason game, and with six games still to go in the preseason, the Blues are once again icing a young lineup.

While there will be some experienced defensemen on the ice — Torey Krug and Colton Parayko are on this trip — the forward corps is pretty young, with among players who have been with the Blues in the past, Ivan Barbashev representing the biggest name.

Two players making their Blues debuts tonight will be goalie Thomas Greiss and center Noel Acciari. Both signed as free agents in the offseason.

Acciari projects as the fourth-line forward, while Greiss will be the backup goalie to Jordan Binnington.

"He's played that role before and our conversation with him is, he's going to play games," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "And we need him to win games and play good games for us and he's going to be used in that. The way we use goalies here, so-called backups, they play a lot of games."

Greiss will split ice time tonight with Colten Ellis.

These are the lines and pairings for tonight:

Forwards

Walker-Acciari-Leivo

Barbashev-Brown-Frk

Sim-McGing-Bitten

Bakanov-Laferriere-Angello

Defensemen

Krug-Parayko

Galloway-Mikkola

Gaudet-Santini

Goalies

Greiss

Ellis

Washkurak out

Forward Keean Washkurak, the Blues' fifth-round pick in 2019 who played last season with Springfield, will be out four to six weeks after needing surgery on his left wrist. Washkurak was going to start this season again with Springfield.

Berube said he didn't think the injury to Washkurak happened in Saturday's preseason game against Arizona.

"I think it's been an ongoing issue," he said. "He gives you 100 percent, goes hard all over the ice and finishes checks. He's noticeable that way."