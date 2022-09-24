Blues game day: Blues dispatch a young lineup to Wichita

With the exception of goalie Jordan Binnington, it will be a very unfamiliar group of Blues taking the ice on Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas, the first time the NHL has ventured into that state.

The most experienced Blues skater, in terms of games with the team, is Klim Kostin, with 46 games, followed by Logan Brown with 39. On defense, the player with the most experience in a Blues uniform is Scott Perunovich, who has played in 19 regular-season games and seven playoff games.

But the Blues have veterans in camp battling for a roster spot such as Josh Leivo (214 games) and Martin Frk (124), plus tryout player Tyler Pitlick (325 games) to get them to the NHL-mandated minimum of eight veteran players per preseason game.

"It's pretty young," said Brown. "I think it will be exciting, a bunch of guys fighting for a spot. We're going to go out and play hard and start the season out right."

Brown looks to be in good shape for a roster spot this season, and thinks he came into camp in good shape.

"I feel great," he said. "Just excited to get going. It's been a fun couple days of camp."

"We got a young lineup, a lot of young guys that are eager to prove themselves," said Jake Neighbours, whose nine NHL games are not enough to qualify as an NHL veteran. "For me personally, it's my first test here since last year. I've got to get back to what I was doing last year in can and preseason and just hope to have a strong start."

The Blues lines look like this:

Bolduc-Alexandrov-Leivo

Neighbours-Brown-Frk

Highmore-Todd-Kostin

Sim-Washkurak-Pitlick

On defense:

Perunovich-Kessel

Rosen-Lyle

Buchinger-Witkowski

Goalies

Binnington

Hofer

The game will air on 101 ESPN with Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale. There is no television or streaming coverage of the game.