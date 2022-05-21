Blues Game Day: Blues expecting all the Avs have to offer in pivotal Game 3 tonight

After two games where each team has felt good about one game and not good about the other, the feeling in the Blues-Avalanche series is that the preliminaries have been gotten out of the way. Whatever was the problem in each team’s bad game is in the past.

“We're going to get a real good game, we know that,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “They wouldn't be happy with Game 2 and they're going to throw everything at us. We've got to be ready for it.”

“I think it's probably gonna be their best game of the series,” center Robert Thomas said. “I don't think they're going to take last game lightly and they're going to come up with some adjustments and come out and start hard. So we're going to be expecting their best game and we’ve got to match that.”

In the first round, when the Blues came home from St. Paul with a series split, they got in front of the Enterprise Center crowd and skated around frantically, hitting everything and losing 5-1 to the Wild in a game that seemed to mark a bad turn for the season, but the Blues responded with wins in three straight to close out the series. The Blues want to avoid letting their emotions get the best of them this time when they start a series in front of their home crowd.

“For sure,” Berube said. “We've got to make sure we don't fall into that same trap. You've got to have emotion, you've got to have energy and there's going to be a lot in the building for sure, but we've got to stay in control. If you get a little bit too aggressive and too emotional, you're going to end up on the wrong side of some things and that's not going to be good against this team.”

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said “possibly” when asked about lineup changes for Game 3, but some seem inevitable. It looks like forward Logan O’Connor is going in for Nico Sturm on the fourth line.

“I feel good about our team,” Bednar said. “I'm in the same mindset as the players. I mean, we played really well to this point. Obviously a letdown in Game 2 and it's one game and now we're looking to move past that. I think our team's going to have a big effort tonight. It's gonna be a tough game and it's an important game.”

"I think we do feel good," said Colorado forward J.T. Compher. "We're still a confident group. We knew we weren't going to win 16 games in a row and it's a great opportunity for us to bounce back tonight and take a lead in the series."

The Blues look likely to once again go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Scott Perunovich skated with Marco Scandella on a fourth pairing in the morning skate but worked with the power play. With that the case, it should be the same 18 skaters as Game 2, with Jordan Binnington again in goal.

Blues

Forwards

Buchnevich-O’Reilly-Perron

Saad-Thomas-Kyrou

Barbashev-Schenn-Tarasenko

Toropchenko-Bozak

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Rosen-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Perunovich

Goalie

Binnington

Projected Avalanche lineup

Forwards

Nichushkin-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Landeskog-Kadri-Lehkonen

Burakovsky-Compher-Aube-Kubel

Cogliano-Helm-O’Connor

Defensemen

Toews-Makar

Girard-Manson

Byram-Johnson

Goalie

Kuemper

Changing things

Berube was happy with the changes the team made for Game 2, but still sees room for improvement.

“I still want to see some more out of some guys, but for the most part, I thought the line combinations were pretty good,” he said. “We'll just go from there. If I have to tweak something again, I will.”

“It’s just the style of play our team wants to play as a whole,” defenseman Justin Faulk said. “Skating with and without the puck, obviously tight gaps defensively … but then with the puck, putting it in a good spot so we can kind of get in our forecheck and slow them down. They’re a good transition team so we can’t turn pucks over. If we can stop them on their forecheck or our forecheck, that slows them down too. Make them stop in the D zone and that should help.”

Meanwhile, on the Colorado side ...

"I think when we're playing our best we're playing fast and breaking the puck out a little bit better and that leads to more offense," said Compher. "I think our forecheck was OK but can be a little bit better tonight and that's when we're playing our best, rolling lines over and keeping them on their heels."

