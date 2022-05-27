Blues Game Day: Can Blues overtake Avalanche to extend season, force Game 7?

It will be a test of memories tonight when the Blues and Avalanche meet in Game 6 of their second round playoff series. Can the Blues remember what they did in the third period of Game 5 that kept them alive in the series? Can the Avalanche forget what happened in the third period, when they came within a minute of advancing to the conference final?

“Feeling sorry for yourself in the playoffs is death,” said Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano, “so you move on from having an opportunity to win a game and not and you focus on tonight and we get another opportunity at it and we just have a narrow focus right now.”

“I think you kind of saw it late in the second (period of Game 5) and the third period,” said Blues defenseman Nick Leddy. “I thought we were skating well. I thought we got pucks in deep. We did a lot of things we’ve done since I’ve been here throughout the back part of the year. You know, we created a lot, we had a lot of chances and I think the determination was really there throughout that full back half of the game.”

“We know the feeling when you lose a game like that,” said Blues forward David Perron, “and the day in between is massive. They have to travel, we had to travel right after the game, but you regroup, and you get fired up for the next game again and it’s going to be a really good game tonight.

“There are moments you’re going to be nervous, all that stuff, but it’s about falling back to your routine and that’ll prepare you each step of the way throughout the day for the game. It’s funny, when the puck drops, there’s nothing left anymore. You just play. no matter what happens in the game, you just keep pushing forward, keep hoping for the best. That’s why there’s intensity out there. It’s playoff hockey and we see it throughout the league. There are six teams left now and we’re one of them, so it’s an exciting time for our group. We want to find a way to keep this going, bring it into Game 7.”

The Blues will go with the same set of players, and the lines will start the way they finished in Game 5, with rookie Alexei Toropchenko skating with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou and Ivan Barbashev dropping to the fourth line.

“He was involved in two of the goals we scored with his play in the offensive zone and his forechecking ability,” said Blues coach Craig Berube, “so I'm gonna start him with Schenn on his line tonight and go from there. There’s always mixing and matching during the game though.

“Every shift is energy, every shift is skating and hard play and forecheck. So it's very important to playoff hockey.”

Berube has emphasized his team’s start. The Avalanche jumped all over the Blues at the start of Game 5, and the Avalanche were probably one goal away from finishing them off. The Blues righted themselves just in time, but playing from behind again is not going to be something they want to do. Three-goal comebacks are rare beasts in the NHL, and Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, while giving the Blues credit for their play, also felt his team could have avoided it.

“We looked at it as a group, especially the third period,” he said. “We address what went wrong, why it went wrong, and then we move on from it and learn from it. Same thing we did after Game 2, no different. We did not play the game we wanted, we didn't win and we had to bounce back and reset and get back to our game, to our identity to be better. … Let it go. .. We didn’t manage the puck well and our details weren’t real tight and our structure and I go through the goals that they scored and pick three or four mistakes that were in our coverage or puck play that leads to those goals.

“It looked like we tensed up and got tight in the third period the other night and quit playing our game. We’ve got to play to our identity to have success for 60 minutes. … It can wear on you but you have to let it go.”

Power up

With the Blues reverting back to using six defensemen, Scott Perunovich has been out of the lineup, which has led to Justin Faulk and Colton Parayko quarterbacking the power play. Faulk has been running the first unit, Parayko the second. When Torey Krug was out of the lineup earlier in the season, it was Leddy who stepped in on the power play.

“We talked about both scenarios,” Berube said, “Leddy or Parayko, but right now I like the way Colton is shooting the puck. That's probably the difference.”

Parayko is second among Blues defensemen in shots on goal in the playoffs, behind Justin Faulk, and he’s the leader (among healthy defensemen) in expected goals per 60 minutes.

“We want our D to shoot, get it off quick and get it to the net,” Berube said. “He's always used his shot pretty well in my opinion and he's produced for us. He’s produced on the power play for us in the past years where we've used them more on the power play than this year. He's just on his toes right now in my opinion, he's playing some real good hockey and again, he's getting a lot of shots off five on five. And so I think on the power play when he has an opportunity to shoot one tonight and he did last game. We didn't have a good enough net front on it, but it was a great shot. We've got to get guys in front of the goalies eyes and he's gonna use his shot.”

Lines

Blues

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Toropchenko-Schenn-Kyrou

Barbashev-Bozak-Walker

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Mikkola-Faulk

Scandella-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Avalanche

Looks like one change for Colorado, with Andre Burakovsky going in for Alex Newhook.

Forwards

Gabriel Landeskog-Nathan MacKinnon-Artturi Lehkonen

Valeri Nichushkin-Nazem Kadri-Mikko Rantanen

Andre Burakovsky-J.T. Compher-Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Logan O'Connor-Darren Helm-Andrew Cogliano

Defensemen

Devon Toews-Cale Makar

Jack Johnson-Josh Manson

Bowen Byram-Erik Johnson

Goalie

Darcy Kuemper

Bednar on Kuemper: “At the end of the day, he isn’t different from any player on the team. We didn’t have a good third period. He was no different. I think the goalie is going to put a lot on himself and I’m encouraging him not to. I want him to go play his best performance. He’s perfectly capable of winning this game single-handedly. That’s my belief.”

Just in case

If there is a Game 7 on Sunday, it will start at 7 p.m. Central and air on TNT.

