Blues game day: New linemates for Ryan O'Reilly get their first look vs. Chicago

A few more experienced players slip into the lineup for the Blues on Tuesday night for their third preseason game, including one of their potential top two lines.

Ryan O’Reilly will be centering Brandon Saad and Jordan Kyrou on the top line. Brayden Schenn is centering another line, with Jake Neighbours on the left and Klim Kostin on the right.

“Saad’s with O’Reilly and Kyrou tonight and Schenn with Neighbours,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “See how it looks. They could be together.

“I think that whether it’s Saad or Schenn up there on left wing, I don’t know, they’ve all played together. I’ve just got see how the other lines are shaping up. As of now, that’s where we’re at.”

It will be the first preseason game for O’Reilly, Kyrou, Saad and Schenn, the second for Kostin and Neighbours. There seems to be less mystery about the team’s other top line, which worked out again with the non-game group, with Robert Thomas centering Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko. Their first game will likely be on Thursday, in the Blues preseason home opener.

Also getting their first games will be defenseman Justin Faulk, who will be paired with fellow Minnesota-Duluth product Scott Perunovich, and Nick Leddy, who is skating with prospect Matthew Kessel.

Lines, pairings

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Kyrou

Neighbours-Schenn-Kostin

Highmore-Alexandrov-Pitlick

Guy-McLaughlin-Todd

Defensemen

Perunovich-Faulk

Leddy-Kessel

Tucker-Luce

Goalies

Binnington

Zherenko

A game you can watch

The game will be available in the St. Louis area on ESPN-Plus, which will pick up the NBC Sports Chicago feed. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN 101.

Personnel file

Though the Blues have yet to announce it, all but one of the team’s junior-eligible players were sent back to their teams on Tuesday.

Not taking part in practice were goalie Will Cranley, defensemen Marc-Andre Gaudet, Tyson Galloway and Michael Buchinger and forward Landon Sim. Forward Zachary Bolduc, the team’s first round pick in 2021, is still in camp.

All of them but Cranley got in a game. Galloway and Gaudet each had an assist in the game at Dallas on Monday.

Buchinger (third round) and Gaudet (fifth round) were both part of the Blues’ 2022 draft class. “I thought they were both really good,” Berube said. “I thought they both showed real good composure for kids coming out of juniors, competed hard, played with some jam. They were both good.”

This is the second time Berube has coached a Sim. Landon’s father Jon was once in the Flyers organization.

“He’s kind of like his dad, tenacious players and he’s going to go back to juniors and he’s going to score some goals. He made a pretty good impression. He’s just got to continue to grow as a player and get stronger.”

The next batch of cuts is likely to come next weekend. The Blues' AHL affiliate in Springfield opens its training camp on Oct. 3.

Missing from practice were forwards Martin Frk and Matthias Laferriere, both of whom played on Monday in Dallas. Frk, who missed the third period with a lower-body injury, is one of the players vying for a forward spot on the Blues while Laferriere is ticketed for Springfield.

“They’re both banged up,” Berube said. “Laferriere, I don’t think it’s a big deal, he’ll be fine to go Thursday I would think. Frk I’m not sure yet.”