Blues game day: No Leddy, no Bortuzzo, but Scandella a maybe

The Blues will be without defensemen Robert Bortuzzo and Nick Leddy for Game 3 of the playoffs on Friday night at Enterprise Center, but there’s a chance that Marco Scandella will play.

Coach Craig Berube said “possibility,” when asked about Scandella’s status. “Really it’s a game-time decision.”

Scandella was not part of the first six defensemen to take part in line rushes instead skating with the injured Scott Perunovich, but he also did not stay on the ice at the end of practice with the scratches and other injured players. Scandella was on the ice for the morning skate for Games 1 and 2 but did not play.

Bortuzzo and Leddy were not on the ice. Berube said they were feeling “a little bit” better.

Berube is also making one lineup change, putting Dakota Joshua on to the fourth line in place of Nathan Walker. It will be Joshua’s first career NHL playoff game.

Berube said the team was looking for more physicality.

“Yeah, and heaviness, size,” he said. “He’s a big guy, can skate well, gets on top of people. I thought he was playing extremely well before he got sent down. So, it’s a good-size line with a veteran centerman that can do the job in their own zone.”

If Scandella can’t play, that would mean the Blues’ third defensive pairing would be Calle Rosen and Steven Santini, both of whom spent most of the season in Springfield. Santini got in two playoff games with the Blues last season when they had a similar injury crunch (Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk and Vince Dunn were all out) but wasn’t called up at all this season.

That likely is going to be heavy ice time for Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk and Torey Krug.

“Matchups more than anything,” Berube said. “You’re at home, you’ve got to do a good job there with your matchups. Faulk, Krug and Parayko, they’re going to get a lot of ice time. You’ve got to mix and match and get the right people on the ice against certain people. There’s not much more you can do other than that. They need to play.”

The Blues’ forwards will also have to try to make things easier for the defensemen.

“We just got to get the puck deep and we just got to play the game,” forward Ivan Barbashev said. “I mean, our team is really effective when we get it deep and go play physical, forecheck. reloads and yeah, we were missing some defensemans but I feel like it's gonna be more on forwards to not turn the puck over for the most part and just get it deep and go to work.”

No pain, no problem

Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich, who was on the receiving end of a cross check by Minnesota's Jared Spurgeon to his lower legs in Game 1, shrugged it off. Spurgeon apologized the next day.

"I leave at that," Buchnevich said. "He apologize. I don't know. I just (don't) know him that well. I hear he's not that type of player, but what's happened, happened. I'm not injured so it's nice, like he said that. Good words from him, and we move on."

New surroundings

This is Buchnevich’s sixth season in the NHL, but he hasn’t seen a whole of the postseason having spent the first five seasons of his career with the New York Rangers. He played in five games over two series in his rookie season of 2017 and three against Carolina in the Toronto bubble in 2020.

“Feel great. Feel great” he said. “I like the emotions, I like the physicality. It can crush the guys, it can crush you. Good emotions there, I like it.”

Home ice

The Blues will have an Enterprise Center crowd behind them tonight, but the biggest thing they will have in their favor in Games 3 and 4 will be the ability to make the final line change.

Wild coach Dean Evason will have to put his players out first during a stoppage of play and then Berube will be able to counter accordingly. It should help the Blues get the Thomas line away from the line of Joel Eriksson Ek, Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno and Berube will be able to get his top defensive pairing out against Minnesota's top line.

"Obviously you want to get your matchups," Evason said. "We talk about that a lot. They’re more important in the playoffs I think than they are in the regular season. You want to teach your group to be able to handle any situation and play against anybody. Not that it’s different now. It’s just a little more dialed in as far as trying to get your matchups. It’ll be interesting what they try to do tonight. They obviously know what we were trying to do there. They may try to stay away from some. But again, we’re not going to be flipping people off and on. We’ll get the defense match off of what they would like to do against our forward match. If we get it fine. If we don’t great. We’re very comfortable with the group that we have and we have been all year. It doesn’t matter if it’s our so-called first line or fourth line or if it’s our scoring line or our checking line. We play the same way."

Lines

No lineup changes for the Wild.

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Joshua-Bozak-Toropchenko

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Leddy

Rosen-Santini

Goalie

Husso

Projected Wild lineup

Forwards

Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello

Fiala-Gaudreau-Boldy

Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno

Deslauriers-Jost-Duhaim

Defensemen

Middleton-Spurgeon

Brodin-Dumba

Merrill-Goligoski

Goalie

Fleury

For your service

The Wild have what they call a tip jar in their dressing room, which they put a puck into after every win. (Much like the board the Blues had in their dressing room in 2018-19 that they put a puck into after every win.) The team got the idea from seeing performers in honky tonks in Nashville have tip jars.

"It’s great," forward Jordan Greenway said. "It keeps the locker room lively. Obviously something to play for. Well there’s a ton of things to play for. But it’s good for the camaraderie. It’s fun to have a tradition like that that hopefully can go on for awhile. Just to be a part of it is great. It’s something that we all really enjoy."

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.