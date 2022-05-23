Blues Game Day: Plenty of distractions to try to put aside for Game 4

A lot has changed since the start of Game 3 of the Blues-Avalanche series, not quite 48 hours ago.

The Blues have lost their starting goalie, the Avalanche have lost one of their top defensemen, and emotions are getting high because of the plays that led to those absences and the ensuing fallout.

That will come to a head tonight, somewhere around 8:45 p.m., when the puck will drop on Game 4. Both teams are saying the past is the past.

“Yeah, exactly,” said forward David Perron. “There's nothing else there. I understand that you guys have questions [presumably about Nazem Kadri’s collision with Jordan Binnington], but there's no comment from my part on any of that stuff. You see it happening in other series and all that stuff, the league's there to take care of it if they have to and for us, I think it's just a matter of dealing with our emotions after any losses, any wins, you've got to find a way to turn the page and be better next game. We will do that tonight.”

“It’s the playoffs,” said Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog. “There's always going to be storylines this way or another, teams going with different storylines, but we're focused on Game 4. We know how important this game is and they're gonna want to win it just as bad as we do. We want to be a good hockey game. As far as our team goes, we’re focused on that.”

The Blues will have Ville Husso moving into Binnington’s spot in goal, and it looks like Jack Johnson will move into Samuel Girard’s defensive spot for Colorado. Avs coach Jared Bednar wouldn’t confirm that, but from the players who stayed on ice after practice, that seemed what was happening. There also could be one switch coming at forward for the Avs.

Other than changing goalies, the Blues look to be sticking with the same group, and in the same line combinations and defensive pairings.

“All good, same,” coach Craig Berube said. “I think our mindset has been in a good spot. We know we’ve got a tough battle tonight. Tweak a few things here and there, but good skate this morning, ready to go.”

Both coaches didn’t comment on the threats Kadri has received since he plowed into Binnington in the first period of Game 3 and knocked out of the series with a lower body injury, though Colorado’s Jared Bednar later agreed with a reporter’s question if the situation was sad and unfortunate. “Yep. two good words to describe it,” he said. “It's unnecessary, really, that'd be my third one.”

Perron and Landeskog, speaking separately, had a bit more to say.

“It's unfortunate,” Perron said. “We don't want that happening obviously, but hopefully it's been taken care of. I'll just leave it at that. You don't want to see that happen to anybody for any reasons.”

“It's very sad,” Landeskog said. “But at the end of the day, we're in the public eye and anything that we do is seen from the outside and it can be judged however it wants. Unfortunately, people think they have the freedom to say and do whatever they want. But we always have security and this is no different. We're focused on the big Game 4 here tonight. That's really our main goal.”

Krug on ice

Injured defenseman Torey Krug was on the ice with the team for the first time since he was hurt in Game 3 of the Minnesota series, though his return is not imminent. He skated in the warmup period of the morning skate but when the team started skating harder, he didn’t take part in those.

“It’s good he’s out there, so he’s doing a lot better,” Berube said. “I wasn’t sure if he was going to skate today or not. It was good to see him skate and we’ll keep going. Same as (Marco) Scandella. He’s closer.”

Scandella was a more active participant in practice but also isn’t ready to return yet. Berube said Krug skated for the first time on Sunday.

Game 5

The NHL announced start times for three of the four Game 5s on Wednesday and Thursday, all but the Blues-Avalanche series. That's because there is a chance that Tampa Bay could finish a sweep of Florida tonight, in which case the Blues-Avalanche game would be the only playoff game on that day and with no East Coast opening act, the league wouldn't have to make it the back half of a doubleheader and could start it earlier than 8:45. Expect an announcement to come as soon as the Tampa-Florida game ends.

Lines

Same as before for the Blues, some possible changes for Avs in addition to the one they have to make.

Blues

Lines

Buchnevich-O’Reilly-Perron

Barbashev-Schenn-Tarasenko

Saad-Thomas-Kyrou

Bozak-Toropchenko

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Rosen-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Perunovich

Goalie

Husso

Avalanche

Alex Newhook could come in for Burakovsky or Aube-Kubel.

The projected lineup:

Forwards

Valeri Nichushkin-Nathan MacKinnon-Mikko Rantanen

Gabriel Landeskog-Nazem Kadri-Artturi Lehkonen

Andre Burakovsky-J.T. Compher-Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano-Darren Helm-Logan O’Connor

Defensemen

Devon Toews-Cale Makar

Jack Johnson-Josh Manson

Bowen Byram-Erik Johnson

Goalie

Darcy Kuemper will start; Pavel Francouz will be the backup.

St. Louis police investigating threats against Avalanche player after ethnic slurs St. Louis police launched a criminal investigation but declined to provide details about threats against the Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri.

