Blues game postponed after Bouwmeester collapses on bench

This was the team's annual Dads Trip, so Bouwmeester's father, Dan, was on hand and accompanied his son to the hospital.

The hockey community rallied around Bouwmeester, tweeting words of support.

"Praying for Bo!" tweeted former teammate T.J. Oshie.

At 36 years, 4 months, Bouwmeester is the oldest member of the Blues. His career looked in doubt after a poor start to last season, but his game rebounded and he was playing so well at the end that the Blues renewed his contract for this season. He told the Post-Dispatch last week that he wanted to play again next season, but that there had been no discussions with the Blues. "They've got more important players to worry about," he said, a reference no doubt to Pietrangelo, who is a free agent after this season.

Bouwmeester is generally considered the fittest member of the team, taking long bike rides in the Canadian Rockies in the offseason.

Adam Henrique put Anaheim ahead on a redirection of a shot by Hampus Lindholm 5:29 into the first.

Ivan Barbashev got the Blues even on the first goal by a forward since last Tuesday. Jordan Kyrou, back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch against Dallas snagged a loose puck as Anaheim tried to get it out of their zone. He flipped it up to Barbashev, who was behind the Anaheim defense and put it past goalie John Gibson for his eighth goal of the season. Barbashev had gone nine games without a goal and it was Kyrou's first point since Dec. 29.