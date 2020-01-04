Blues get a point, but their losing streak lives on

A promising start turned into another frustrating finish, as the Blues blew a 3-0 lead, scored late to get even but then lost in overtime, 5-4, to Vegas on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The loss is the third in a row for the Blues on the heels of their eight-game win streak and they came away with just one point in the three games on their trip west. In the three games, the Blues allowed 15 goals. They now come back to St. Louis for a five-game homestand that starts on Tuesday against San Jose.

"We sat back too much and it killed us," center Ryan O'Reilly said. "They came at us in waves. ... To get a point from where we were is good, but from where we started, that's one point we let slip. Want to be better with that.”

“We made mistakes," said David Perron. "They’re a pressure team and they put on the pressure... we got a big point, it would have been nice to get the second one.”

Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway 3:01 into overtime, stealing the puck from Robert Thomas and beating Jake Allen. It was the first three-goal comeback win in Vegas history and the first time the Blues had blown a three-goal lead this season.