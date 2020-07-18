Blues get back in the swing of competition with a scrimmage

MARYLAND HEIGHTS -- After five days of training camp, four of them on ice, Blues coach Craig Berube let his players get some actual competition in camp for the first time with a scrimmage on Saturday morning.

"It's just everything we worked on during the week," said captain Alex Pietrangelo, "just some system stuff. I think the hardest part is adjusting your eyes and getting used to the movements around you and try to find some time and space and work on your vision with your passing. But we're all trained athletes, we all work out, so I think the cardio side isn't necessarily the hard part. The hard part is getting back to playing NHL speed, so it's good that we did this, I'm sure we're going to do it again."

The Blue group beat the White group 6-1, with Ryan O'Reilly scoring two goals and having an assist. The game was tied 1-1 going into the third period when the Blue team went nuts. Not that anything cared, but Joel Hofer, who came on at the start of the third as the White goalie, got the win, though he didn't have a whole lot of work to do.

"The pace was good," Berube said. "I thought guys worked hard. Obviously, the execution was not great all the time and there's obviously things you gotta keep working on. It's what I expected, but I liked the work ethic and the pace was good."