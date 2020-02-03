Blues get back to work as they try to snap out of slump

"I thought in Winnipeg, I thought our first period was one of our better periods in a long time, the first," he said. "Direct hockey, I thought we were highly competitive in that first period and we won every puck battle, we had people around the puck, on the puck, we were physical. That type of game, I think we need to do it more. Just play our style of hockey, put pucks in deep, go and forecheck, be physical and win puck battles. We did that I thought pretty much all game in Winnipeg. I know we didn’t get the results but it was a step in the right direction."

And just because a team is made up of veterans who have been though these battles before doesn't mean they don't need reminders.

"Definitely," he said. "Coming back from this trip, we’re not happy with the results, I think we played some real good hockey on the road but we didn’t find a way to win games and we’ve got to make sure we keep going in the right direction here. It was a little bit going on today."

The fear for a lot of people is that the Blues heavy workload, 82 regular season games last season, 26 playoff games, and now 53 games this season is going to catch up with them at some point. The players strongly refute any assertion that the team is wearing down in any way, but Berube acknowledged that the way his team needs to play is not an easy way.