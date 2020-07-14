Blues get Blackhawks as their exhibition opponent

The first Blues game since the NHL shut down on March 12 will come, if things work out, against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The teams will meet in an exhibition game -- a preplayoff game? -- on July 29 in Edmonton. The game will start at 5:30 p.m. Central time.

The start time for the team's first round-robin game, against Colorado on Aug. 2, will also be 5:30 p.m. Central time. The other two round-robin games, against Vegas on Aug. 6 and against Dallas on Aug. 9, will have their start times determined later. The start times of those games will depend on whether or not any of the play-in round series with games scheduled for those days are over.

Television information will be released later. The league has said that the exhibition games will be televised. Round-robin and first round playoff games will air locally on Fox Sports Midwest, unless they are picked up for a national broadcast by NBC.

One of the last games the Blues played before the season was stopped was in Chicago, a 2-0 win on March 8.

Of course, first the teams have to safely get through training camp and get to the hub cities before any of this can happen. Tuesday was Day Two of NHL camps. Teams will leave for their hub cities, either Edmonton or Toronto, on July 26. The chance of success is decent if the teams can get there, since coronavirus rates are much lower in Canada.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.