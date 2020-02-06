Blues' home streak snapped with 4-2 loss to Jets

The scoring began when the second unit on the Blues power play got some time. Robert Thomas had a shot go off the post and the rebound came to Parayko, who scored in his second straight game, quickly putting the puck into the open side of the net before Connor Hellebuyck could get over to make it 2-1.

That goal came with 8:44 to go in the second and 2:20 later, the game was tied. After some extended stretches of pressure where the Blues kept the puck in the zone again and again and again. Carl Gunnarsson took a shot from the blueline which hit something on the way in and got past Hellebuyck. Originally, the goal was credited to Zach Sanford, which would have extended his point streak to seven games, but later it was changed to Gunnarsson for his second goal of the season. The assists on the play went to Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan O'Reilly.

Winnipeg had gone up 2-0 when Parayko got caught up ice on a rush, turned the puck over and Winnipeg had a three-on-one going the other way. Patrik Laine, who has a history of scoring against the Blues, finished it off.

In a first period not that different from when the Blues and Jets met five days ago in Manitoba, the Blues came out strongly and had plenty of chances but couldn't score and fell behind.