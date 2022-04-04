Blues get Kyrou back as they look to follow up successful trip

Jordan Kyrou will be back in the lineup — at least, the Blues expect — and Ville Husso will get another start in goal as the Blues come home from a surprisingly successful trip through Canada to face Arizona, which stands 31st in the league, at 7 p.m. Monday at Enterprise Center.

A weak opponent, of course, often spells trouble for the Blues, complicated by the fact the team just came back from playing three games in four nights on the road.

“These ones tonight are the tricky ones,” forward Brayden Schenn said. “These ones, you have to be mentally ready to play, ready to play a little bit more than normal just because you know you're not going to feel your best, you know you're not going to have the legs that you normally have at home just from playing back-to-back and traveling yesterday and coming in and playing a team that's kind of lower in the standings. Just be ready from puck drop tonight and not try to feel the game out and get ready as a team as soon as the puck drops tonight.”

“You can tell in the room guys know what time of year it is,” defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. “They know the value of points, and they've seen the standings, they see we're right in the thick of it. I think this week was big for us to see what kind of mettle we had after our tough stretch, and I think it was big for us to step up. It doesn't matter who you're playing this time of year, it's banking points and winning games. Coming off these road trips, it's tough sometimes. We have had some lulls, but I think this is where you see your leaders step up like they did last week, like Schenn and O'Reilly. Vocal in the room, but I'm sure this is when leaders can step up and show how valuable points are.”

Kyrou has missed the past three games with an illness, and while he was practicing with the team, he wasn't well enough to get in games. But he took full line rushes in the morning skate Monday.

The Blues have opened a little space in the Central Division, up four points on Nashville and five points on Dallas, and the teams are even in games played. The Blues are five points behind second-place Minnesota. The Blues are 3-0-1 in their past four, though there’s a case to be made for them stealing a win in Calgary. The Blues allowed just two goals in the third period of the three games on the trip, and coach Craig Berube was happy about that.

“I thought our third period was our best period, which is good to see,” Berube said. “I thought that our pressure without the puck was a lot better in the third period and in all three games checked a lot better and found ways to score goals at the same time. So that was really good to see.”

Husso will be playing in his sixth straight game, five starts and one relief of Jordan Binnington.

“I think we're ok,” Berube said. “It's a tough travel coming home, and tonight we're gonna have to dig in to find energy along with him. For sure. But there's a day off tomorrow, and going forward I think we'll manage it. We've got two goalies so we're gonna have to use both, but we'll be fine.”

It looks like the Blues will be back to using 12 forwards, and Berube is making a switch on defense, putting Marco Scandella back with Colton Parayko and pairing Nick Leddy with Justin Faulk. Calle Rosen stays in the lineup as well.

“I think that we mixed them up a little bit in two games, Edmonton and Calgary mostly,” Berube said, “but Leddy and Faulk, I think they know each other pretty well from the summertimes and being together, and they seem to have some pretty good chemistry with moving the puck. I find Faulker plays well with a real good puck mover and so we'll see how it plays out.”

Krug, Bozak still out

Berube said there was no significant update with injured defenseman Torey Krug, who has missed six games, and forward Tyler Bozak, who has missed nine. Krug was termed week to week and Bozak would be re-evaluated in four weeks. Bozak is in his third week off the ice. Neither has been seen skating with the team.

“They're doing fine,” Berube said. “Krug and Bozak are rehabbing, they're on the right path, so we'll see how it goes. Like I don't really have a timetable.”

Lineups

Blues

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

MacEachern-Walker-Toropchenko

Defensemen

Scandella-Parayko

Leddy-Faulk

Rosen-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Scratches: Brown, Mikkola

Coyotes projected lineup

Forwards

Nick Ritchie -- Nick Schmaltz -- Travis Boyd

Jan Jenik -- Alex Galchenyuk -- Phil Kessel

Andrew Ladd -- Barrett Hayton -- Loui Eriksson

Hudson Fasching -- Jay Beagle -- Michael Carcone

Defensemen

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Dysin Mayo

Cam Dineen -- Anton Stralman

Kyle Capobianco -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Goalie

Ivan Prosvetov

