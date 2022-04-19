Blues get Leddy back for second match with Bruins in a week

The Blues will have defenseman Nick Leddy back in the lineup on Tuesday against Boston after he missed a game and a half after taking a stick to the face.

Leddy’s return means that Calle Rosen, who had two goals and an assist on Sunday in Nashville, comes out of the lineup.

Blues coach Craig Berube had reunited Torey Krug with Justin Faulk in Leddy’s absence, but with Leddy back, he has reclaimed his spot with Faulk and Krug is back with Robert Bortuzzo on the third pairing.

Ville Husso will be in goal for the Blues as they look to extend their winning streak to double figures and their point streak to 13 games. The team’s longest win streak ever is 11 games in 2018-19 and the point streak is 13, a 12-0-1 run in 2014-15. Right now, they’re 11-0-1 in their past 12.

“Obviously we want to keep winning,” forward David Perron said. “Try and keep working for that home ice stuff. But I think more than that, just trying to keep building our game in the right direction and it doesn't matter what the score will be at the end of the day. If you do it right, we show that we can win more often than not so it's there's a lot of positives in that regard. Guys taking pride in playing the right way. Third periods, except the one game, have been a lot better and we keep pushing for perfection obviously.

“To be able to do what we do right now is fun. We have a lot of fun coming to rink. It's pretty light and all that I think, but we also keep pushing for details to keep getting better. And that's what matters. I think our worries a few weeks ago was that we weren't doing a lot of those details and it feels like we're doing that more and as long as we keep doing that, we show that we can have success.”

The Blues are one point up on Minnesota in the race for second in the Central Division. The Wild are in Montreal, and their game starts an hour before the Blues. If the Blues win, they will finish at least third in the Central. If the Wild win and Nashville loses, it will also finish at least third, locking in Blues-Wild as a first-round matchup. Though at this point in time, scenarios in which the teams don’t meet are pretty farfetched.

Health updates

Forward Tyler Bozak was on the ice for the morning skate but is not ready to return. Forward Alexei Toropchenko was not on the ice. Berube said both would accompany the team on the four-game trip that begins Thursday in San Jose. The Blues will need to make a roster move to active Bozak, who is on long-term injured reserve.

Krug vs. Bruins, Part II

In his second season with the Blues, Torey Krug made his first trip back to Boston to face the Bruins, who played with for nine seasons, last week, and now he faces them again a week later.

“It's definitely weird seeing them this close together,” Krug said, “I had fun the first time around and hopefully, tonight's just as fun.”

This will be Krug’s fifth game back after he missed 10 with a hand injury.

“Getting there,” he said. “It's a tough time of year with the schedule and everything but I feel pretty good and comfortable going into playoffs.”

Krug is the latest Blues defenseman to play alongside Bortuzzo.

“I love playing with Bobbo,” he said. “Super simple. He makes the right reads almost 100% of the time. He’s a very emotional player and he's into the battle every night. So it's easy to play with a guy like that and you want to pull on your side of the rope and make things go as smoothly as possible. So I think we’re building chemistry for sure. And if this is a look that we have going into the playoffs, we feel very good about it.”

Milestone alley

A win would be the 10th in a row for the Blues. At the moment, 10 games is the longest win streak in the NHL this season, but Florida has a 10-game streak right now and plays tonight, so if the Panthers beat the Islanders, even with a win the Blues won't have the longest streak. The Blues are one of three teams to have had a nine-game streak this season.

The Blues have scored four or more goals in 12 straight games, the longest streak since the 1992-93 Penguins did it 15 times. It's the 13th time in NHL history it's been done.

Robert Thomas' 13-game point streak is the longest active streak in the NHL. If he can extend it to 14, only two players this season will have had longer streaks: Connor McDavid, who had streaks of 17 and 15 games, and Troy Terry at 16.

Husso has won six straight and can be just the 14th goalie with a seven-game or longer win streak this season. Boston's Jeremy Swayman, who will be in net tonight for the Bruins, had an eight-game streak earlier this season.

Letting his hair down

Normally bald assistant coach Jim Montgomery took to the ice for the morning skate wearing a long brown curly wig.

Perron said he heard Montgomery's daughter had found it around the house from a Halloween costume and he brought it to practice.

"He's a guy that keeps it light around the rink," he said. "He's a fun guy to be around and he just does little things like that all the time."

Was it a good look for him?

"A little bit better than what he's got going, so not bad," Perron said.

Welcome home

This will be the first NHL game in St. Louis for Boston forward Trent Frederic, a native St. Louisan and Boston's first-round pick in the 2016 draft (along with another St. Louisan, Blues forward Logan Brown).

Lineups

Other than Leddy’s return, the Blues’ lineup will stay the same, not surprising considering the run they’re on.

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Joshua-Brown-Walker

Defensemen

Scandella-Parayko

Leddy-Faulk

Krug-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

