Blues get rematch with a Calgary team that just did a number on Columbus

Not that the Blues needed anything extra to get their attention before their game with Calgary on Thursday night, but Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, the Flames beat the Blue Jackets 6-0 with 62 shots on goal. Yes, 62 shots on goal.

“It’s similar to our game, I guess, in certain ways,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “They came out hard in the first period, really set the tone for the game and how it was going to be played. They just compete hard and they get a lot of pucks to the net from everywhere.”

In the first period against Columbus, Calgary had 16 shots, and in the second and third they had 23 each. (Columbus had 23 in the game.) On Monday, Calgary outshot the Blues 48-21. Calgary's 62 shots were the most in an NHL game since Boston had 73 on March 21, 1991, more than 30 years ago. In the past two games, Matthew Tkachuk has two goals and five assists for the Flames.

“I think most importantly, we've got to focus on ourselves,” said Blues center Tyler Bozak, who will be playing in his 800th career game tonight. “I think we need to play the way we do when we’re successful and play our game. They have a lot of talented players over there that we have to be aware of when they’re on the ice, take away their time and space and not turn the puck over is the biggest thing, I think that’s a bad habit that’s crept into our game a little bit, and the really good teams will make you pay if you turn the puck over.”

“You've gotta have the puck and you've gotta do something with it,” Berube said. “I think that’s the most important thing, making plays and putting pucks in and understanding what kind of situation you’re in and if you have room to skate and make the play, then that’s available, and if not, then you've got to put pucks in and you've gotta be willing to go get them. And that forecheck is going to be huge, we've got to compete for the puck and get it. The more we can have the puck and make them play in their own end, they’re not going to get shots, right? So you can’t just give the puck back to them and not compete for it. They’re going to get it, they transition really well and then they go the other way. When they get in the offensive zone, they’re strong on it. They don’t give it up too easily.”

In addition to Tkachuk's numbers in the past two games, teammate Johnny Gaudreau has a goal and six assists.

"Time and space is huge, and then just making it hard on them," Berube said of slowing the pair. "When you confront them, you've got to be physical and you've got to have good sticks and you have to eliminate them. But time and space and numbers will be really important."

The Blues had an optional morning skate Thursday, one of their more lightly attended this season, with just 11 players on the ice. Ville Husso will be in net, his fourth start in five games, and since he came in in relief of Jordan Binnington for the third period on Monday, it will be his fifth game in a row. Niko Mikkola, who was benched for the third period Monday, looks to be back in the lineup with Jake Walman a scratch again.

Based on the lines run in practice Wednesday, there will be a substantive – and predictable – shakeup of the team’s lines:

Barbashev-O’Reilly-Buchnevich

Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Schenn-Perron

Kostin-Bozak-Sundqvist

The defense, meanwhile, remains the same:

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Scandella-Bortuzzo

Scott Perunovich was not on the ice for the morning skate. Berube said he had no update on the defenseman’s condition. He had been joining practice late on the Blues' road trip, coming onto the ice after the main work had been done, but didn’t take part at all Wednesday. Berube said then he was getting another consultation.

Shoot the puck

In their past two games, the Blues have combined for 38 shots on goal, with just 17 against Vancouver the night before the Calgary game.

"I think the reason we aren't getting shots is because we're turning the puck over too much," Bozak said. "Trying to make those cute little plays at the blueline or wherever it may be when I think the identity of our team when we play our best is when we make sure we get pucks in. We obviously make plays when the plays are there and we have a ton of skill to do that, but we make sure we get pucks in the zone and we grind offensively and create a lot of opportunities that way. So I think the reason the shots were low the last two games was because we weren't playing the way we normally play and got away from that."

The 800 club

Tonight will be Game 800 in the NHL for center Tyler Bozak. He's third among active undrafted players in games played.

"Definitely proud of being undrafted and carving out a career like I have where we're at 800 games now," he said. "To be able to win throughout that career has been awesome, too. I'm definitely proud of what I've accomplished, and obviously there have been a ton of people that have helped me along the way."

Bozak will be the 85th active player to hit 800 games, and only two players ahead of him -- Andy Greene of the Islanders and Mark Giordano of Seattle -- were not drafted.

"That's a great accomplishment," Berube said. "That's a lot of games to play. We all know what type of player Bozak is, and he's done a great job in his career, been a very, very good player, very intelligent player. He's still going, so who knows? We all like Bozie a lot and what he brings to our team."

