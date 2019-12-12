Oskar Sundqvist will be back in the lineup for the Blues tonight against Vegas at Enterprise Center after missing six games with a lower-body injury.
Austin Poganski will come out of the lineup.
"He's a good player, a 200-foot player for us," coach Craig Berube said. "He was scoring for us before he got hurt. He does a lot of good stuff for us. Penalty kill. He just makes whatever line he goes on better. That's what he does."
To activate Sundqvist off injured reserve, the Blues sent Nathan Walker back to San Antonio. Walker had a goal and an assist in five games after his call up. He was a healthy scratch against Buffalo. Because Walker was up from San Antonio for less than 30 days and played less than 10 games, he doesn't have to pass through waivers to go back.
The Blues had an optional morning skate, so they didn't run lines. Coach Craig Berube wouldn't say where he would use Sundqvist. They could either slot him into Poganski's spot on the fourth line from the Buffalo game or return Troy Brouwer to that spot and put Sundqvist on the third line. But the line of Robert Thomas, Ivan Barbashev and Brouwer worked well vs. Buffalo, so there's a case to be made for keeping that line together.
When Sundqvist was last in the lineup for the Blues, he had two goals against Tampa Bay before he was hit into the boards by Zach Schenn and hurt his leg. There were initial fears it would be very serious, but tests showed nothing major and he missed 13 days. Sundqvist has eight goals, and even with the time out, he's still tied for third on the team in goals.
As for the other injured players, Zach Sanford and Alexander Steen, they skated this morning. "Hopefully Saturday but we'll see," Berube said.
KYROU, TAKE 2
Jordan Kyrou said before his season debut on Tuesday that his focus all season had been his play without the puck, which is something Berube and his staff had harped on last season.
"I thought he was OK (without the puck)," Berube said, "but that's still going to be a learning process that he's got to have real good awareness without the puck and do his job without the puck. He's got to have defensive responsibility, that's a must."
Offensively, Berube was pleased with the young forward's first game.
"He was competitive, he was strong on pucks, he won a lot of puck battles, he was competitive," Berube said. "That's going to separate, if he does stay and become an NHL player, him as a full-time NHL player, it's going to be about compete. He can go down to the American Hockey League and score and do all those things because it's not as competitive down there and he's a good player and a talented guy. To do it up here, he's really going to have to really compete hard and win puck battles and little things like that. That's what's going to separate you."
BECAUSE THE KNIGHTS
Berube is looking for some fine-tuning to his team's play tonight and looking for them to create more chances by getting to the front of the net, an area where they haven't been very often.
"Both nets are important tonight," Berube said. "We have to get to the net more offensively. Our D are shooting a ton of pucks and we're not at the net enough for tips and rebounds and things like that. I'm looking for us to get to the net a lot more tonight. You have to get traffic on Fleury. We've got to get some goals that way. We're not creating enough second and third opportunities around the net. So that's one area we can be a lot better.
"The other area is our net, cleaning up second and third opportunities the other way. We're there but we're not. We've got to get into people more at our net and be heavier at our net and not allow second or third opportunities. They go to the net, they've got guys who are big players and go to the net. We're going to have to be strong there. Both nets are huge tonight."
In their three-game losing streak, the Blues have given up the first goal each time. In two of the games, they gave up a goal in the first minute. The Blues are 12-0-4 this season when they score first, 6-8-2 when they don't.
"It's really important," Berube said. "We talked about it this morning, getting off to a real good start here tonight. It's going to be a good game, they're a good team, they're very competitive. They're similar to us I would say. We've got to have a good first period."
LINES
Blues
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Perron-O'Reilly-Bozak
Barbashev-Thomas-Brouwer
MacEachern-de la Rose-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Dunn-Faulk
Goalie
Binnington
Golden Knights projected lineup
Forwards
Jonathan Marchessault -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Valentin Zykov -- Paul Stastny -- Alex Tuch
William Carrier -- Tomas Nosek -- Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
Brayden McNabb -- Nate Schmidt
Nicolas Hague -- Shea Theodore
Deryk Engelland -- Nick Holden
Goalie
Marc-Andre Fleury
Malcolm Subban
Scratched: Jon Merrill
Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Cody Eakin (upper body)