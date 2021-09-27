Blues give Perunovich and Neighbours another look

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — With 53 players in training camp, Blues coach Craig Berube has a lot of players to look at, so for the team's second preseason game, tonight against Dallas at Enterprise Center, he's going with essentially a whole new lineup from the first game.

But there are two holdovers from Saturday night: defenseman Scott Perunovich and forward Jake Neighbours.

"They're the type of guys that need to play with good players," Berube said. "They're two young guys that are real good prospects for us, among others. I want to see them again."

Perunovich didn't play last season because of an injury, so he needs games to get back up to speed. Neighbours got in only 19 games last season because of the effect of COVID on junior hockey, and while he remains a longshot for the team this season, he's someone the Blues apparently are quite high on.

Against Minnesota on Saturday, Neighbours played 15:29 and took one shot and blocked three. Perunovich played 20:18, second most on the team behind Colton Parayko, and took two shots. Both saw time on the power play. In that game, Neighbours played on a line with Tyler Bozak and James Neal. Tonight, he'll be with Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich. Perunovich was with Parayko for the first game and will be with Justin Faulk tonight.