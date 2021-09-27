 Skip to main content
Blues give Perunovich and Neighbours another look
Blues take preseason opener 6-2 over the Wild

St. Louis Blues Jake Neighbours looks for a pass defended by Joe Hicketts of the Minnesota Wild in the third period during a preseason game at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Blues won 6-2. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — With 53 players in training camp, Blues coach Craig Berube has a lot of players to look at, so for the team's second preseason game, tonight against Dallas at Enterprise Center, he's going with essentially a whole new lineup from the first game.

But there are two holdovers from Saturday night: defenseman Scott Perunovich and forward Jake Neighbours.

"They're the type of guys that need to play with good players," Berube said. "They're two young guys that are real good prospects for us, among others. I want to see them again."

Perunovich didn't play last season because of an injury, so he needs games to get back up to speed. Neighbours got in only 19 games last season because of the effect of COVID on junior hockey, and while he remains a longshot for the team this season, he's someone the Blues apparently are quite high on.

Against Minnesota on Saturday, Neighbours played 15:29 and took one shot and blocked three. Perunovich played 20:18, second most on the team behind Colton Parayko, and took two shots. Both saw time on the power play. In that game, Neighbours played on a line with Tyler Bozak and James Neal. Tonight, he'll be with Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich. Perunovich was with Parayko for the first game and will be with Justin Faulk tonight.  

Here's how the Blues will line up:

Forwards

Perron-O'Reilly-Kyrou

Neighbours-Schenn-Buchnevich

MacEachern-Alexandrov-Anas

Stevens-Dickinson-Walker

Defensemen

Perunovich-Faulk

Krug-Mikkola

Tucker-Rosen

Goalies

Binnington

Hofer

Stars lineup (via Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News):

Forwards

Tufte-Dellandrea-Felhaber

Peterson-Damiani-Caamano

Gardner-Bourque-L’Esperance

Karlström-Bäck-Kero

Defensemen

Harley-Hakanpää

Hanley-Cecconi

Rosburg-Gleason

Goalies

Holtby

Oettinger

Odds and ends

• The game will be streamed on the Bally Sports app and broadcast on ESPN 101 on radio.

• Defenseman Marco Scandella is the only regular not to have gotten in either game. Berube said it was just the way the lineups worked out. "He's going to play," Berube said.

• Forward Logan Brown, acquired Saturday from Ottawa for Zach Sanford, skated with the non-game group. He's wearing No. 22. His father wore No. 21 with the Blues, but that number belongs to Tyler Bozak. Brown skated on a line with Ivan Barbashev and Michael Frolik.

• Teams have the option in the preseason to have a shootout after games that are decided in regulation, but Berube said he didn't see a whole lot to be gained from that, especially early in camp when there aren't a lot of players on the ice who would take them in games.

• Assistant coach Jim Montgomery, who was in the press box for games last season, will be behind the bench this season, along with Berube, Mike Van Ryn and Steve Ott. "He's obviously been a head coach for much of his career," Berube said, "and he has a lot of good ideas and sees the game really well, and with him running the PK he can be down there to change things, make corrections, talk to players. He's got a lot of good insight." 

• Berube and his assistants are now maskless behind the bench. "It's tough with the mask," Berube said. "You're always pulling it down, pulling it up, players can't hear you, not that they want to hear us anyhow. It makes it a lot better."

