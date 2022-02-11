Blues go in search of that missing something after weak return to play after All-Star break

The Blues took a 3-2 lead into the third period Thursday night where, defenseman Justin Faulk acknowledged on Friday, “we kind of crapped the bed.”

By the time the game was done, the Blues had lost 7-4.

“It’s not really acceptable,” Faulk said. “It didn’t matter that it’s our first game at that point. We had enough time during the game to figure it out.

“I don’t want to say this stuff happens throughout the year, but realistically it does and we need to learn from it and make sure that it’s not going to be a recurring theme.”

“Our execution was not very good,” said Blues coach Craig Berube. “Looking at the whole game, the execution with the puck wasn’t good at all. I think we gotta have a lot more emotion going into the game. We’re winning 3-2 going into the third period, there has to be a killer instinct going up for the third period, there’s got to be a lot more emotion involved for us to be successful.”

It looks like one lineup change is coming, though by default. Defenseman Marco Scandella, who had a rough game on Thursday, was not on the ice for practice on Friday. Berube said he has having a lower-body injury looked at. Jake Walman took his place in the lineup, skating with Robert Borutzzo on the third pairing.

There was minimal line rearranging, with Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich switching spots. That should help the defensive level on the Robert Thomas line, which had a rough go of it on Thursday.

“I like Thomas and Kyrou and Vladi, but it seems like Vladi and Kyrou demand the puck for scoring and it’s tough when you’ve got two guys like that,” Berube said. “This way I think our scoring’s a little bit more spread out.”

The lines:

Schenn-O’Reilly-Kyrou

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Barbashev-Perron

Kostin-Joshua-Sundqvist

The pairings:

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Walman-Bortuzzo

The goalies:

Husso, Binnington

Scott Perunovich was on the ice for practice on Friday for the first time since the Blues resumed practice, but he’s still on long-term injured reserve until next week.

