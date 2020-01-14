Blues have a chance for another record on Wednesday

The Blues, who you would have thought had set every franchise record possible last season on their run to the Stanley Cup, have a chance to set one on Wednesday.

The Blues play the Flyers -- Mike Yeo will be behind the bench as an assistant for Philly -- at Enterprise Center and if the Blues win, it will be a franchise record 10th consecutive home win.

They already have set an Enterprise Center record with nine in a row, since the team record had been set in 1991, when they still played at the Arena. The current streak is the Blues' longest in any building that is still standing.

The NHL record for the longest home win streak is 23 by the Detroit Red Wings in 2011-12. That included some games that went to overtime or a shootout. If you want to just count games that were decided in regulation, as all nine of the Blues' wins have so far, you're looking at 20 by the Flyers in 1976. There have been, in NHL history, only 76 home win streaks of 10 games or longer.