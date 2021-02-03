Blues have another game postponed by COVID

The Blues game at Minnesota on Tuesday has been postponed because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Five Wild players were placed in the protocol on Wednesday: forwards Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson and defenseman Jared Spurgeon. Forward Marcus Foligno was already on the list and injured goalie Alex Stalock was on the list in mid-January. Wild prospect Marco Rossi went home to Austria in January to recuperate after testing positive in November.

The Wild also had three other games postponed: Thursday against Colorado and a weekend two-game series with Arizona.

The Blues-Wild game on Feb. 11 is, as of now, still on. This is the second Blues game that has been postponed because of COVID protocols involving another team. The Blues game at Vegas on Jan. 28 was postponed and moved to March 22.

The cancellation of Thursday's Wild-Avalanche game means the Avs will come into their weekend games with the Blues well-rested, having been off since Tuesday.

The Wild's training facilities have been closed.

Colorado forward Tyson Jost, who played in the game Tuesday against Minnesota, has been added to the league's protocol list. No Blues are on the COVID list.

This brings to 22 the number of NHL games postponed so far this season.

