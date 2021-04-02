Blues have Barbashev back as they start "huge" games with Avalanche

DENVER — The Blues will have forward Ivan Barbashev back in the lineup tonight for the start of what coach Craig Berube acknowledged as a key series for his team against the Colorado Avalanche.
“I think it’s huge,” Berube said Friday morning at Ball Arena after an optional morning skate for his team. “I think this game could put us a good frame of mind to be honest with you. It’s unfortunate those last three games we didn’t pull out some victories out of there because we played some pretty good hockey but those are behind us now and we’ve got to look forward to tonight and we’ve got to go out there with an attitude tonight in my opinion and get after this team and play them hard and enjoy it. These games are why you play hockey. These are great games and you want to be involved in these games and we’ve got to have a good attitude tonight going into this game.”
After these two with Colorado, which is tied with Vegas for the lead in the division, the Blues have two games with Vegas and then three with Minnesota. Those are the top three teams in the West.
The Avalanche are on a roll right now, with points in 12 straight games (10-0-2) and they have scored four goals or more in nine of their past 10 games. The last time the Avs lost in regulation was March 8, almost a month ago.
With that the case, the Blues want to assert themselves from the start.
“Yeah, and they usually do that to their opponent from what I’ve watched,” Berube said. “They come out hard and fast and really get after teams right away, so we’ve got to do that to them in my opinion, make them play in their own end, get on their defense, make it a hard game for them and slow the game down so MacKinnon and these guys aren’t going back and forth and skating, getting through the neutral zone with speed. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing a good job in the offensive zone, controlling the game there, and then when the puck does go the other way we’ve got to get back and help our defense out.”
"I feel like the last couple games, last three games," said defenseman Marco Scandella, "we’ve come out hard, we’ve played hard, played our brand of hockey and we just have to bring that, continue that, getting shots on net, just battling for each other and playing playoff style hockey. That’s very important tonight and especially in the start of the first period."
The Blues activated Barbashev off injured reserve on Friday morning and Berube said he would be in the game, likely taking the place of Sammy Blais on the fourth line with Kyle Clifford and Tyler Bozak. (The Blues had 21 players on their active roster, so no other move was needed.) Barbashev, who has been out since taking a puck off the left ankle from David Perron on Feb. 18, will also help out the team’s penalty killing unit.
“He’s been a good penalty killer for us,” Berube said, “and been part of our penalty kill group for the last couple of years and he’s done a good job. He’s a hard guy to play against, he’s physical, and gets in on the forecheck and does little things for our hockey team.”
Jordan Binnington will start in goal. The last time he played here, in the second game of the season, he came out after two periods where he allowed four goals on 24 shots.
The Blues didn't run lines on Friday morning, but based on recent practices the lines and pairings will likely look like this:
Forwards
Schwartz-O'Reilly-Tarasenko
Hoffman-Schenn-Perron
Sanford-Thomas-Kyrou
Clifford-Bozak-Barbashev
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Dunn
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
And the Avalanche should look like this, says @Peter_Baugh of the Athletic (and formerly the Post-Dispatch):
Forwards
Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Saad-Kadri-Burakovsky
Nichushkin-Jost-Donskoi
Compher-Bellemare-O'Brien
Defensemen
Toews-Girard
Graves-Makar
Renouf-MacDonald
Goalie
Johansson
Avs turn to backup
In goal, that's Jonas Johansson, who has played eight games this season with an 0-5-2 record and a 3.78 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.
"We're just trying to get (Philipp) Grubauer as much rest as we can with the back to back coming up," said Avalance coach Jared Bednar. "He took yesterday off and this morning off. He'll come in and do some things tonight and get ready to back up and then he'll hit the ice tomorrow morning to get ready for tomorrow night."
People needing people
The Avalanche game on Wednesday had a limited number of first responders in attendance and the game tonight with the Blues will be the first with fans.
"It was awesome," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "I thought our team fed off that. Our guys were talking about that before the game, even the pregame skate, how nice it was going to be. They've had games on the road with fans and said it made a big difference. … It was an entertaining game to watch and we're looking forward to adding our fans tonight and hopefully continue to build the number of people in the building as the season goes on."