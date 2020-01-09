Blues have struggled against the East, hope to change that vs. Sabres

After 12 consecutive games against Western Conference teams, the Blues will get a taste of NHL hockey — Eastern style — over the rest of this home stand. Three of the Blues’ next four games are against teams from the Eastern Conference, starting with tonight’s 7 p.m. contest against the Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center.
They Blues have 38 games remaining in the regular season, and 16 of them will be against the East. The Blues need to be better against that half of the league if they want to put themselves in prime position for the playoffs.
They are only 7-6-3 against the Eastern Conference this season, with one of those losses coming in Buffalo — 5-2 on Dec. 10. Conversely, the Blues are 20-4-4 against the Western Conference this season.
“The East has got some quick teams,” coach Craig Berube said. “They play a little bit of a different game than the West. I think we gotta do a better job against the Eastern teams of just controlling the play.
“Looking back on some of the games, we probably tried to play to their style more than ours. When we play West teams we know what to expect. We play our game, puck possession, heavy.
“We gotta do a better job against the East. I thought last year we did. I don’t know our record from last year but I thought it was pretty good against the Eastern. This year a little bit different but we gotta change that. It’s just a mindset for us I think. That’s all.”
Actually, the Blues have done very well against the Eastern Conference for several seasons — just not this one. Entering this season, they were 60-32-4 against the East since the start of the 2016-17 season. That was easily the best record of any Western Conference team against the East over that span, with Nashville second at 52-29-15.
MIKKOLA AGAIN
Berube obviously liked what he saw of Niko Mikkola on Tuesday against the Sabres because the rookie defenseman is back in the lineup tonight, paired once against with veteran Robert Bortuzzo.
“I like how he closes on people, I like his size and stick and speed, his aggressiveness,” Berube said. “He makes it a hard game for the other team.”
Berube said on Wednesday that Carl Gunnarsson, coming off an arm injury, would be available tonight, but he decided on Mikkola. Colton Parayko (upper-body) will miss his third straight game.
“Day to day,” Berube said. “He’s getting better but he’s still not ready to play.”
FACING THE SABRES
When the team met in December, the Blues suffered their third consecutive regulation loss, the first time that had happened since the last two games of the Mike Yeo regime and the first game for Berube as interim head coach in November 2018.
Buffalo scored the game’s first goal just 18 seconds in, on a puck that went off David Perron’s skate and past Jake Allen. It’s the earliest goal scored against the Blues this season. Buffalo all-star Jack Eichel scored twice in that game — the first was the game-winner and his second was an empty-netter.
“They’re skilled guys, good players,” Berube said of the Sabres. “But Eichel’s the guy. We didn’t do a good enough job against him last game. He ended up getting the game winner. We left him alone.”
On that play, there was some confusion on Blues coverage and Robert Thomas left Eichel alone behind the St. Louis net. Eichel had time to skate around to the front and sent in a shot all alone on Allen from close in.
“We’ve got to be tight on him,” Berube said. “We’ve got to take time and space away from him. He’s a smooth hockey player. Good player.”
Eichel has 26 goals and 29 assists this season.
Two of the Sabres’ top goal scorers, Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson, are out with injuries. But they Sabres get no sympathy from Oskar Sundqvist.
“We are, too, right?” Sundqvist said, referring to the sidelined Vladimir Tarasenko and Sammy Blais. “I mean, it’s a good team. It’s a good hockey team. We need to keep playing our style of hockey and don’t give them much space.”
RESTED SABRES
Buffalo arrived in St. Louis having not played a game since Jan. 4.
“They’ll have good energy for sure,” Berube said. “They’re going to come out hard and they’re going to be energized, having that time off. I’m sure they worked on things, so first period’s going to have to be a good period by us. We’re going to have to be ready to go.”
Then again, sometimes teams coming off longer-than-usual layoffs come out a little flat.
HOME SWEET HOME
The Blues are seeking their seventh straight home victory tonight, which would match the longest home streak in the NHL this season. (Dallas won seven straight at home from Oct. 29 to Nov. 25.)
“Yeah, we’ve been talking about that since last year, getting back on track to where teams don’t want to get in here and play against us,” Sundqvist said. “We’re on the right track right now and we need to keep building on how we’ve been playing at home. It’s been really fun and the building’s rocking.”
BLUES LINEUP:
Forwards:
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen:
Dunn-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Goalie:
Binnington
SABRES LINEUP:
(Buffalo is expected to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.)
Forwards:
Asplund-Eichel-Reinhart
Frolik-Johansson-Sheary
Girgensons-Larsson-Okposa
Vesey-Lazar
Defensemen:
Pilut-Ristolainen
Dahlin-Miller
Montour-Jokiharju
Bogosian
Goalie:
Ullmark
BLUE NOTES
• For Jordan Binnington, who starts tonight, this will be his first career game against the Sabres.
• Brayden Schenn did not take part in the optional skate Thursday morning, but was out in sweats before practice and appeared to be testing out a new stick.
• Against San Jose on Tuesday, the Blues did not get a point from their defensive corps for only the second time in 14 games.
• Alexander Steen is one shy of 300 assists as a Blue, which would make him the sixth player in Blues history to reach that plateau. He has three assists in his last four games.