Blues have struggled against the East, hope to change that vs. Sabres

After 12 consecutive games against Western Conference teams, the Blues will get a taste of NHL hockey — Eastern style — over the rest of this home stand. Three of the Blues’ next four games are against teams from the Eastern Conference, starting with tonight’s 7 p.m. contest against the Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center.

They Blues have 38 games remaining in the regular season, and 16 of them will be against the East. The Blues need to be better against that half of the league if they want to put themselves in prime position for the playoffs.

They are only 7-6-3 against the Eastern Conference this season, with one of those losses coming in Buffalo — 5-2 on Dec. 10. Conversely, the Blues are 20-4-4 against the Western Conference this season.

“The East has got some quick teams,” coach Craig Berube said. “They play a little bit of a different game than the West. I think we gotta do a better job against the Eastern teams of just controlling the play.

“Looking back on some of the games, we probably tried to play to their style more than ours. When we play West teams we know what to expect. We play our game, puck possession, heavy.