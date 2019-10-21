The Blues have hit a pothole in the season, going 0-2-2 over the past four games. They don’t want that pothole to become a ditch. And not surprisingly, they weren’t happy with Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Montreal.
“I think last game, we felt in the whole group that that was the last straw,” forward Oskar Sundqvist said.
So the team held a players’ only meeting Sunday to try to sort things out and get back on track starting with tonight’s 7 p.m. contest with the Colorado Avalanche at Enterprise Center.
“We had a good talk before practice (Sunday) about what we need to do and how we need to act out there,” Sundqvist said following Monday’s morning skate. “Obviously it’s not been good enough. It’s not a problem that can’t be fixed. It feels like it’s an easy fix. We just need to put the work in to do it and really help each other out. That’s the bottom line.
“Hopefully, the talk we had yesterday will result in something good, starting today.”
At 3-2-3, the Blues are still on a pace for 92 points, which most seasons would put them on the cusp of the playoffs. So there’s no need for alarm. But with the team getting scuffed up lately, particularly in two lopsided losses to Montreal, the idea is to prevent the situation from hemorrhaging.
“I think it’s important sometimes that just the players talk it out, and say what they need to say,” Sundqvist said. “We all agree with what was being said in that room. We all agree what we need to do to fix the problems that we’re having.
“It’s simple. It’s just helping each other. Right now we’re not helping each other enough. That’s what we need to do to be successful.”
Than can mean nothing more than just better line changes, or better puck support that comes from not being so spread out on the ice.
“We just gotta play as a team, and just put every guy beside each other in a good spot on the ice,” forward Sammy Blais said. “And if we do that, if we get back to what we were doing last year, we’ll be fine.”
Part of the team’s winning formula from last season was hitting and physical play, elements which have been missing more often than not lately.
“We won like that last year, so we gotta get back to it,” Blais said. “But I think we’re ready in here and it’s gonna be a battle tonight. “
RED-HOT AVALANCHE
If the Blues thought the Montreal Canadiens could skate and attack out of transition, well here come the Colorado Avalanche (7-0-1).
“We know that they’re a really fast team,” Blais said. “They’re first in the league for a reason. We’re gonna have to be ready from the drop of the puck. And I think after our last game we need to bounce back and I think the boys are ready in here.”
“I mean, they can skate,” coach Craig Berube added. “The whole team can skate. They’re a very mobile team and obviously that big line is dangerous _ 5-on-5 and on the power play.”
By “big line,” Berube obviously was talking about arguably the NHL’s top line of Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen.
“If we can control play in the offensive zone against them, that’s gonna be a bonus for us,” Berube said.
But as potent as the MacKinnon line continues to be, the Avalanche have an all-new second line of Andre Burakovsky, Nazem Kadri and Joonas Donskoi _ all new to the Colorado roster this season.
When asked if that added depth helps the Avalanche, Berube replied: “Lots. Kadri’s a good two-way player. Very good. He’s scored 30 goals in this league a couple times.”
MEASURING STICK
After losing all four games against St. Louis last season, three of them via overtime or shootout, the Avalanche are anxious to show the Blues’ they’re the new kids on the block in the Central Division.
“There’s no easy games on the schedule, but when you look at a team like St. Louis and what they were able to accomplish the second half of last year and then go on to win the Cup, there’s a lot of things you gotta be aware of,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.
“It’s a deep team, it’s a heavy team. They work real hard and they’re tight in their structure. So you gotta earn all your scoring chances.
“So it’s a good opportunity for us to prove what kind of team we are here. We want to keep things going. And I’m sure they’re gonna try to break it.”
BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Steen-O’Reilly-Perron
Blais-Bozak-Thomas
Sundqvist-Barbashev-MacEachern
Defensemen
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Extras: Fabbri, Sanford, Gunnarsson (injured)
AVALANCHE LINEUP
(Per @MikeChambers of the Denver Post.)
Forwards
Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Burakovsky-Kadri-Donskoi
Wilson-Jost-Compher
Nieto-Bellemare-Calvert
Defensemen
Girard-Johnson
Zadorov-Makar
Graves-Cole
Goalie
Grubauer
BLUE NOTES
Brayden Schenn had no shots on goal Saturday against Montreal, snapping a 27-game streak (regular season) of at least one shot on goal dating back to Feb. 14 at Arizona.
_ A lot of the Blues’ shots have been generated by the defense so far this season. D-men have led or shared the team lead in shots on goal five times in eight games; they’ve led or shared the team lead in overall shot attempts seven times.
_ Vladimir Tarasenko has a point in each of his last four games (two goals, three assists).
_ Blais has led or shared the team lead in hits in seven of the team’s first eight games.