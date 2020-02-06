Blues' home streak snapped with 4-2 loss to Jets

When the Blues and Jets met five days ago in Winnipeg, the Blues fell behind 3-0, fought back to cut the lead to 3-2 in the third before giving up two empty-net goals.

On Thursday, the Blues fell behind 2-0, so their two goals got them even this time. But the Jets got a goal in the third to retake the lead and then held on for a 4-2 win that snapped the team's 11-game streak with at least a point at home.

"In the first period, I think we were casual," coach Craig Berube said. "We didn't have enough urgency in the game. We turned pucks over. The bottom line is, yeah, we could have won the game. We had a lot of chances. You've got to ask yourself: Are we playing hard enough for 60 minutes. ... We're not that far off. We scored six goals the other night. There is games where we score enough goals or get enough goals to win. But there's three going in our net every night and that's not good enough.

"It's the little things in all these losses. It's just little things that are getting in the way."