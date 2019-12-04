As the Blues angle for a franchise-record tying 11th game in a row with a point, they'll have to get it from behind as the Penguins scored in the game's first minute and lead the Blues 1-0 after one period at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh's goal came just 39 seconds into the game when Teddy Blueger tipped in a shot by Marcus Pettersson. Jordan Binnington was helpless on the play.
The Penguins jumped out to a quick start overall against the Blues, controlling the first seven minutes of the game, but after Jake Guentzel was called for hooking and gave the Blues a power play, the Blues got going. The Blues had three shots on goal in the two minutes and had the puck in the zone almost the entire time, but couldn't score.
The Penguins outshot the Blues 15-9 in the period.
It was a bad start for the Blues on faceoffs, as the Penguins won 13 of 18 draws.