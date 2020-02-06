Blues in market for new farm team after Vegas buys San Antonio

The Blues will have a new AHL affiliate next season after their current team, the San Antonio Rampage, was purchased by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights plan to move the team to the Las Vegas/Henderson area. Currently, Vegas has the Chicago Wolves as its affiliate.

"We are aware of news regarding Vegas purchasing the San Antonio organization," Blues GM Doug Armstrong said. "The Blues will finish the remainder of the 2019-20 season with San Antonio as our AHL affiliate. In the meantime, our pursuit of a new minor-league affiliate will begin immediately."

This was the Blues second season with San Antonio as their farm team. This doesn't figure to be a repeat of three seasons ago, when the Blues didn't have an AHL team. That season, the NHL expanded to 31 teams, but the AHL had remained at 30, and the Blues were the odd team out as Vegas had reached a deal with the Blues previous affiliate, Chicago, and a proposed expansion team in Kansas City didn't materialize. Since then, the league has added a team, in Loveland, Colo., which became the affiliate of the Avalanche and the Blues took their former affiliate, the Rampage.