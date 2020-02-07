Blues in the market for new farm team after Vegas buys San Antonio

Say goodbye to the San Antonio Shuttle.

Players such as Sammy Blais and Jordan Kyrou have been on it a lot last season as they bounced back and forth between the Blues and their farm team, the San Antonio Rampage. But on Thursday, Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Rampage, sold the team to the Vegas Golden Knights, which plans to move the team to the Las Vegas area and have it as their farm team.

That will leave the Blues looking for a new AHL affiliate.

"The Blues will finish the remainder of the 2019-20 season with San Antonio as our AHL affiliate. In the meantime, our pursuit of a new minor-league affiliate will begin immediately," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said.

This was the Blues second season with San Antonio as their farm team. This doesn't figure to be a repeat of three seasons ago, when the Blues didn't have an AHL team. That season, the NHL expanded to 31 teams, but the AHL had remained at 30, and the Blues were the odd team out as Vegas had reached a deal with the Blues previous affiliate, Chicago, and a proposed expansion team in Kansas City didn't materialize. Since then, the league has added a team, in Loveland, Colo., which became the affiliate of the Avalanche and the Blues took their former affiliate, the Rampage.