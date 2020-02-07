Blues in the market for new farm team after Vegas buys San Antonio

Say goodbye to the San Antonio Shuttle.
Players such as Sammy Blais and Jordan Kyrou have been on it a lot last season as they bounced back and forth between the Blues and their farm team, the San Antonio Rampage. But on Thursday, Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Rampage, sold the team to the Vegas Golden Knights, which plans to move the team to the Las Vegas area and have it as their farm team.
That will leave the Blues looking for a new AHL affiliate.
"The Blues will finish the remainder of the 2019-20 season with San Antonio as our AHL affiliate. In the meantime, our pursuit of a new minor-league affiliate will begin immediately," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said.
This was the Blues second season with San Antonio as their farm team. This doesn't figure to be a repeat of three seasons ago, when the Blues didn't have an AHL team. That season, the NHL expanded to 31 teams, but the AHL had remained at 30, and the Blues were the odd team out as Vegas had reached a deal with the Blues previous affiliate, Chicago, and a proposed expansion team in Kansas City didn't materialize. Since then, the league has added a team, in Loveland, Colo., which became the affiliate of the Avalanche and the Blues took their former affiliate, the Rampage.
Unless there's more reshuffling that goes on, the Wolves would seem to be the obvious choice as the Blues' farm team. The Blues had Chicago as a farm team before but the deal reportedly didn't end on the best of terms, which was why Chicago signed on with Vegas. But now, there may not be a choice.
The players currently with San Antonio are, in most cases, property of the Blues, and will play with whatever team the Blues strike a deal with for next season.
The Blues didn't own the Rampage; it was owned by Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA. The team had a five-year affiliation agreement. The Blues haven’t owned an AHL team since April 2013, when they sold the Peoria Rivermen to Vancouver.
“We are extremely grateful to our staff, our fans and our partners who have supported the Rampage for the last 18 years,” said RC Buford, the CEO of SS&E. “While this was a difficult decision to make, we believe this move is best for the long-term success of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.”
The purchase and relocation are still subject to approval of the AHL Board of Governors.