Injuries, sicknesses and the salary cap combined to make the Blackhawks suit up only 19 players instead of 20 on Monday night against the Blues, and the surprisingly hot Blues continued their road dominance with a 2-0 lead after two periods at United Center in Chicago.
The second period wasn't a great one for the Blues, who were outshot 11-9 and it was a lot worse earlier in the period, but held on to the lead they staked themselves to in the first period. The Blackhawks are 0-10 when trailing after two periods this season.
Mackenzie MacEachern scored in his second straight game and Jaden Schwartz tipped in a shot by Alex Pietrangelo on a power play for the scoring. Jake Allen, in goal for the Blues as they play their third game in four days, has stopped 21 shots through two periods.
Chicago doesn't have space under the salary cap to replace all its currently hurt or sick players, so Duncan Keith, Andrew Shaw, Dylan Strome and goalie Robin Lehner are all out. (Though the official stats, which apparently have to list 20 skaters, has Shaw in the lineup.) The Blackhawks have 11 forwards and six defensemen, with Patrick Kane, among others, drawing extra shifts.
The Blues have points in nine straight road games, going 7-0-2 in that span.
MacEachern started the scoring 2:34 in to the first when Vince Dunn hit a puck hard off the boards behind Corey Crawford in the Chicago goal. The puck came out to the slot where MacEachern got to it first and put it back in. MacEachern has four goals this season, surpassing his total of three last season in 29 games. This is his 22nd this season.
The Blues needed just 14 seconds of a power play with Kane off for tripping to make it 2-0. Pietrangelo took a shot that Schwartz, parked in front of Crawford, redirected down and into the net. It's the eighth goal for Schwartz and David Perron got an assist, giving him a point in eight straight games.
The best chance for the Blackhawks in the second was on a shot by Alex DeBrincat that was off the post. Both teams had a power play in the period but neither scored.