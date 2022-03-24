 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blues' Krug out week-to-week with upper body injury

St. Louis Blues trail Ottawa Senators 2-1 after two periods

St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug (47) stands guard as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) clears a shot from Ottawa Senators forward Colin White (36) during second period action in a game between the St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Defenseman Torey Krug will be out at least a week and maybe more with an injury to his hand or wrist sustained Tuesday in Washington.

The Blues are saying Krug is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Krug took a slash on his left hand at the end of a power play in the second period against the Capitals. He finished his shift playing with just his right hand on his stick, dropping the puck for a teammate and then going directly to the bench and to the locker room. He did not return.

In the morning skate Thursday before their game with Philadelphia, Marco Scandella moved into Krug’s spot alongside Justin Faulk, and Niko Mikkola skated with Robert Bortuzzo.

The acquisition of veteran defenseman Nick Leddy at the trade deadline now figures even bigger in the absence of Krug. Leddy moved into Krug’s spot quarterbacking the first power-play unit Thursday.

Forwards Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko, who missed the Washington game, were on the ice for the morning skate.

