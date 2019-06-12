BOSTON -- Brayden Schenn gave the Blues a 3-0 lead on Boston with 8:35 to go in the third period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Ryan O'Reilly got the Blues started and then Alex Pietrangelo added a goal in the closing seconds of the first period as the Blues scored twice on just four shots on goal in the first. In the second period, the Blues were outshot 11-6 but kept the Bruins off the board.
The winner of the game will take the Stanley Cup, something that has eluded the Blues for all of their 51 seasons.
Jay Bouwmeester took a shot from the blueline that O'Reilly tipped in for the first goal with 3:13 to go in the period. That gave O'Reilly a goal in four straight games -- and five goals in four games -- and a point in six straight. O'Reilly is just the fourth player in NHL history to have the first goal for his team in four straight games.
O'Reilly has 22 points in the postseason are the most for a Blue in one postseason. His eight points in the Final are the most by a Blue in a career in a Stanley Cup Final, passing Frank St. Marseille.
The Blues got stuck in their own end late in the period before Jaden Schwartz finally got the puck out. He took the puck into the Bruins zone, where he passed to Pietrangelo, who skated toward the net, across the slot to get some space, and backhanded it in with 7.9 seconds to go in the first.
Pietrangelo also had an assist on the O'Reilly goal, giving him 19 points in the postseason.
Jordan Binnington stopped all 12 shots he faced in the first period, and some of the shots were tough ones by the Bruins. The Bruins had 22 shot attempts to eight for the Blues in the first. After two periods, the shots were 23-10 for the Bruins were 40-22. But the Blues held strong.
The Blues will not have Robert Thomas in the lineup, who is back out of the lineup after one game in, and Joel Edmundson will take Robert Bortuzzo's spot on defense. For Boston, the injured Matt Grzelcyk, whose name has been driving me crazy all series, was on the ice for pregame warmups and is in the lineup. Connor Clifton is coming out. David Backes is a scratch again.
The Blues can end 51 years of frustration with the win. The Bruins can continue the Boston area's maddening level of professional sports success.