Blues lead Ducks 2-1 after one in makeup of Bouwmeester game

On one of the oddest days in modern sports history, the NHL played on after the NBA suspended its season and the Blues remade their game with the Anaheim Ducks that was halted because of Jay Bouwmeester's collapse.

The Blues, playing on the same ice where Bouwmeester suffered a heart episode on Feb. 11, began the game with the scored tied 1-1, then scored when Bouwmeester collapsed, and led 2-1 after the first period behind a power-play goal by Alex Pietrangelo.

The other goal was scored by Ivan Barbashev a month ago. The goals and assists were the only stats that carried over from the first game.

Shortly before the game began, the NBA announced it was suspending its season after Utah's Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL soon announced:

"The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow."