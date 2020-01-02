Blues left gasping in 7-3 loss to Avs

Kadri boosted the lead to 5-2 about seven minutes into the third to pretty much seal it and then for good measure they added goals from J.T. Compher on the power play and then one from Joonas Donskoi with 5:41 to go in the period to send Binnington to the bench.

It looked bleak for the Blues at 3-0 but Thomas closed the gap on a wraparound goal with 6:18 to go in the second, giving him six on the season.

Less than three minutes later, just three seconds into a Blues power play, Pietrangelo rocketed in his 11th goal of the season immediately off a faceoff win by Ryan O'Reilly.

Colorado had taken the lead to 2-0 on a goal by Kadri who banged in a rebound of a shot by Girard from a tough angle just 3:20 into the second period.

Colorado made it 3-0 on a goal by Mikko Rantanen during a five-on-three power play. The Avs had two extra men after an interference call on Tyler Bozak was followed 55 seconds later by a trip by Pietrangelo and with a second to go in the advantage which saw the Avs put heavy pressure on the Blues -- the Blues should take note -- Rantanen scored.