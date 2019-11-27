It's progress for the Blues. They aren't trailing after the first period on Wednesday night.
After two games where they trailed by two goals after one period, giving up goals quickly both times, the Blues kept the high-scoring Tampa Bay Lightning off the board at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Blues couldn't shake all of their recent habits though, as they couldn't score either, and the game was tied at 0-0 after one period.
The Blues were outshot 7-1 early but by the end of the period had a 15-11 edge. Tampa Bay had little in the way of chances in the final 12 minutes of the first period.
The Lightning seem to bring out the best in the Blues. The Blues beat them 3-1 on Nov. 19 at Enterprise Center, one of only two wins for the Blues in their past six games. In that game, the Blues held Tampa Bay to just 18 shots on goal.
The Blues have done a much better job of getting around the net in this one, something that has been lacking from their game recently.